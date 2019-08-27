September 1955, was a new chapter in our lives when we moved to Marshalltown: a new job for me and a first pregnancy for Donna.
It was a busy time for us with me finding my way around the law office and Donna busily settling in at our apartment and making things ready for the baby. It was a happy time as we adjusted to our new surroundings.
But on Nov. 3, only two months after our arrival in Marshalltown, we had a late night visit from the police who delivered the sad message that Earl Harden, Donna’s 58-year-old father, had suddenly died of a massive heart attack.
Grief stricken, Donna had a hard time with her dad’s death, saddened too, that he never lived to see her first born child whose birth was just two months away. After the funeral, we decided it was best for Donna to remain in Waterloo to be near her obstetrician, Dr. Eller, and to be there for her 55-year-old mother who was struggling with the unexpected loss of her husband.
On Friday, Jan. 6, 1956, at 3:30 a.m., Donna gave birth to Steven Craig at Schoitz Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. He weighed in at 8 pounds 2 ounces, and was 21 inches long. It was a bittersweet time – a death and a new life – all within just two months. But life is that way, and Donna and I, with baby Steve, returned as a family of three to Marshalltown to get on with our lives.
Greeting us as we returned to our second-floor apartment were our dear landlords Inez and Emerson Rohenkohl, who lived on the first floor of our house in Northwest Marshalltown. They could hardly contain themselves as they ooh’d and ah’d over Steve, and right from that very moment, Emerson tagged him “Teevee.” It was in that second-floor apartment that Steve spent his first years – and for the three of us, it was a happy time.
On March 18, 1956, Steve was baptized at Elim Lutheran Church in Marshalltown with kindly Pastor Lokensgard officiating and Don and Claudette Brunscheon attending as Steve’s sponsors. The baptism took on a special meaning with Steve wearing the long, flowing, white dress that my mother wore when she was baptized nearly 60 years before.
Like a large encompassing circle, every member of Elim Lutheran Church was family, and Donna and I were warmed by the love that was present there. There were two families that we especially cherished: Dick and Marge Prussing and Harvey and Anna Emmons. Every Sunday after church, those two families and mine would gathered at one of our homes for fellowship, coffee, rolls and sometimes a potluck dinner.
In the next story, I will relate a little bit about the above special families who filled Donna and my lives with much happiness.