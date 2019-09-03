The Prussing family were great friends and we spent many good times together in Marshalltown. But we always had serious mixed feelings when our Sunday group met at Prussings – feelings that ranged from rollicking fun to utter fear. Their house easily qualified as an out-of-control menagerie, filled with uncaged flying birds, two huge dogs which bounded hell-bent from room to room, and a wild eyed tiger cat who spent much of her life trying to catch one of the birds.
Trying to balance a hot cup of coffee on our knees and down a sugar donut with all that commotion going on around us was a real challenge, but it was even more of a feat when their son Paul, a budding athlete, noisily went around the small house bouncing his basketball on the hard wooden floors to show off his dribbling skills, while his two-year old brother delighted in riding his tricycle over everyone’s feet. To Marge and Dick all that turmoil was perfectly natural. It didn’t stop there.
Dick had been rewarded for exceeding his insurance goals with an all-expense paid family vacation trip to Florida. A couple of Sundays after their return home, we all gathered at their house and were introduced to three new additions to their menagerie which they carried home from Florida. Donna stepped inside the living room holding our son Steve’s hand. Sheer terror filled her eyes. She scooped up Steve, found the nearest chair, and quickly sat down. With her legs and feet high off the floor and firmly tucked under, she tightly wrapped her arms protectively around Steve.
On the floor in front of her a long fat snake was gliding slowly behind a small skinny snake who was frantically slithering all over, trying its best to get away from a crawling two-foot long baby alligator. It was too much for us, and after quickly gulping down our coffee, we got out of there.
While the Prussings were our contemporaries in age, Harvey and Anna Emmons were about ten years our senior, which added a touch of maturity to our group. They were a delightful down-to-earth couple, and parents of two pre-teen age daughters.
Harvey was the head accountant for the McGregor furniture stores chain which had its corporate office in Marshalltown with a half dozen stores located throughout Iowa; and Anna managed the home front when Harvey traveled to the other McGregor stores. Harvey was a talented man of unusual interests which ranged from avidly reading encyclopedias from cover-to-cover to measuring how many miles he could drive while extracting a sunflower seed from its shell in his mouth. With eyes gleaming, he told me, “I can do it in seven miles.” And I could see that he was honestly proud of such an achievement.
Donna and I treasured our friendships with the Emmons, and often got together with them in their small modest home for an evening meal and a game of bridge. Thoughtfully, on those occasions, they had a crib ready for Steve which they had resurrected from their attic. One night, while playing cards with the Emmons, we heard laughter and giggles coming from the bedroom where Steve was in the crib. We laughed and said “He’s having a good time going to sleep.” But the giggling was not a momentary thing – it went on and on and on – and the laughter got louder and louder as we heard tearing sounds. Concerned, all four of us went into the bedroom to see what in the world was going on. When the overhead light was turned on, we saw Steve standing up in the crib, grabbing big sheets of wallpaper with his hands, and ripping them off the wall. Wallpaper was strewn all over the floor, and the entire wall next to the crib was nearly stripped clean.
Steve was having the time of his life as he continued to giggle and rip wallpaper. I was horrified at the sight of the bare wall and looked apologetically into Harvey and Anna’s water-drenched eyes which were feeding a torrent of tears down their cheeks. “I’m sorry,” was all I cold say and quickly added, “I’ll pay to have the whole bedroom repapered. But the Emmons’ tears only came from uncontrolled laughter. Harvey put his arm around me, and pointing to Steve and the bare wall said, “Heck, John, I should pay you. I’ve been meaning to tear that old paper off myself but just haven’t gotten around to do it,” and it was laughing tears all over again.