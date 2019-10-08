In 1953, two years before I joined the Boardman, Cartwright and Druker law firm in Marshalltown, a spectacular accident involving three vehicles occurred on two-lane Highway 30, one mile west of the junction of Highways 30 and 14, just south of Marshalltown.
Denver Cross, who was headed west on the north half of Highway 30, was driving a battered old truck with no operating brake lights, when suddenly, without any warning, he stopped to make a left turn to go to a store on the south side of Highway 30.
C. Harland Yerkes, the driver of a large semi-tanker truck loaded with gasoline, was also headed west directly behind the Cross truck. He faced a frightening emergency situation when the Cross truck suddenly stopped in front of him. Yerkes had the choice of ramming the rear end of the Cross truck, or swerving to his left into the oncoming traffic lane to the south, Yerkes chose to swerve and slammed into an eastbound Buick car driven by William Best. No one was killed although Best was severely injured and his car was totaled.
In 1955, when Best sued Yerkes for damages, Yerkes, represented by the Boardman, Cartwright, Druker law firm (BCD), filed a motion to have Cross brought into the action as a defendant on the grounds that if Yerkes would be held liable to Best, he would be entitled to a right-of-action against Cross for any damages which might be adjudged against him. District Court Judge Farber granted the motion and Yerkes immediately filed a cross-petition against Denver Cross. Thereafter, Cross filed a motion to set aside Judge Farber’s ruling which allowed Yerkes to bring Cross into the action. The Court granted that motion and the lawsuit against Cross was dismissed.
Two weeks after the dismissal ruling, I joined the BCD law firm as an associate, and it wasn’t long before Mr. Druker called me into his office, showed me a court file three-inches thick, and said, “We represented Mr. Yerkes’ insurance company in this case, and now they want us to appeal the district court’s ruling and take it to the Iowa Supreme Court.”
I expected that Mr. Druker wanted me to assist him in the appeal, but was caught way off guard when he handed me the file and said, “This is a good case for you to cut your eye teeth on; it’s a tight one but I think maybe you can win it.” “Wow,” I thought, “right off the bat I’m going to argue a case before the Supreme Court.” It was a challenge. I spent hours reviewing the file, and searching out case laws by the dozens.
After an exhausting research of the law in not only Iowa, but also in other State jurisdictions, I prepared my brief and argument. Mr. Druker studied it thoroughly, and gave his approval for me to have it printed in the required format for filing with the Clerk of the Iowa Supreme Court.
I was surprised that I felt no nervousness as I took my position at the podium and looked up at nine black-robed justices who looked down at me from their bench. I felt relaxed and comfortable as I presented my argument, thinking that the chances of winning were, at best, a long shot. Perhaps that was why I wasn’t up tight – that losing the case was expected.
However, when the Supreme Court handed down their decision months later, I was as much surprised as were most of the insurance companies doing business in Iowa. New law had been made. In a lengthy 11-page dissertation, the Court, in a unanimous decision, overturned Iowa’s long standing law prohibiting contribution among joint tort feasors and said, “We hold the true rule to be that under such circumstances there is at least a right of equitable contribution between — — (joint tortfeasors.)”
The Best v. Yerkes case was reported on May 9, 1956, under the citation of 77NW2d23.
NOTE: A “tort” is a civil wrong or wrongful act, whether intentional or accidental, from which injury occurs to another. Simply put a “tortfeasor” is a wrongdoer.