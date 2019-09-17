For decades, Iowa courts were clogged with cow cases – cases where farmers sued to recover damages for their cows struck down by motorists. At the law firm, I soon became the cow guru and handled a bunch of cow claims.
It amused me no end that cow clients always insisted that their cows were special and worth thousands of dollars when in the real world a good cow at that time had a top value of only $300. However, one case was different. Mr. Wilkens (pseudonym), a kindly white-haired gentleman of 72-plus years, told me his cow, which had drowned under a railroad trestle, was worth at least $5,000. I didn’t want to hurt the nice old man’s feelings and tried to explain to him that his expectations were a little too high. Mr. Wilkens began to cry and tears streamed down his cheeks as he said, “Mr. Culbertson, Gertrude was such a wonderful cow; I miss her so much, and I really did pay $5,000 for her.”
I was at a total loss for words, and thought that no cow could possibly be worth that much – and yet I was deeply touched by Mr. Wilkens’ affection for the loss of Gertrude. With tears welling up in his eyes again, Mr. Wilkens handed me a thick brown accordion folder and politely asked me to look through it. I was astonished!
The file was jammed full of documents – solid evidence lawyers seldom see. There was Mr. Wilkens’ cancelled check for the purchase of Gertrude. There was a bill of sale. There was a certified ancestry record of Gertrude dating back to the 1600’s in Scotland. There were two national newspapers – “The Black Angus Journal” and another one – both of which recorded all the details of Mr. Wilkens’ purchase transaction. There was even Gertrude’s ear tag along with a certification of her death.
Mr. Wilkens had done just about everything that would be needed to recover full damages for his loss, but there was one more thing I had to do to complete my preparation. I had to visit the railroad site where Gertrude drowned and take pictures of the scene. My professional photographer and I met Mr. Wilkens at his farm, and he drove us through acres of pasture land in his new Lincoln Continental. En route to the scene, Mr. Wilkens drove near his herd of maybe 50 black Angus cows. To me, they all looked alike, but to the proud cattleman, he identified each one by name and recited their Scottish ancestry.
Back at my office, armed with Mr. Wilkens’ documents and the photographs, I was ready to meet with the railroad’s insurance adjuster. When we discussed the case, it was entertaining to see the scenario play out between us – exactly as it had been between Mr. Wilkens and me. Feebly, the flustered adjuster offered to settle for $2,000, then $3,000, then $4,000 – which I politely rejected. “OK,” he finally said, “you’ve got me,” and wrote out a check for $5,000 plus incurred expenses.
It was a bittersweet moment when I settled up with Mr. Wilkens. He accepted the payment in quiet gratitude, but I could see that his clouded-up eyes showed his genuine sorrow in the loss of his special cow.
Later when I closed out his file, I reviewed his case in my mind just as I was taught to do at Drake Law School. “What did I do right? What did I do wrong? Was there something more I could have done to comfort Mr. Wilkins?” As always such a review was a good way to close out a completed case before going forward with a pending case.