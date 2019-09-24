Ben and Sam, who were far from being on friendly terms, but never-the-less, were equal partners in the ownership of a run-down movie theater in downtown Marshalltown – a theater which had seen better days. In fact, the theater had become a millstone around their necks with expenses far outpacing income. With no buyers interested in the property, the partners decided that it would be best for one of them to buy out the other’s one-half interest at a price determined by the old traditional lawyer method of establishing a fair price.
A coin was flipped, and Ben won the toss giving him the right to set a price for the buyout. He said, “$50,000.” Then it was Sam’s turn. He had the choice of either buying Ben’s one-half interest for $50,000, or selling his one-half interest to Ben for the same amount. Eager to be unhitched from the losing theater property, Sam quickly elected to sell, and together, Ben and Sam, made an appointment with Harry Druker and me to do the legal work.
Harry was honest as the day is long, and respected by everyone in the community, including Ben who had been one of Harry’s valued clients for more than two decades. When Ben and Sam described what their plans were, we carefully explained that each partner should be represented by separate lawyers, and that Sam should engage his own lawyer. “Harry,” Sam said, “I trust you. I don’t need another lawyer.” Harry and I tried our best to convince Sam to get his own lawyer, but Sam was adamantly opposed.
“So be it,” Harry said with resignation, and called in our secretary to dictate a memo to her in which he memorialized the circumstances of why he was representing both partners. When it was typed up, Harry had each partner read and sign it, and gave each one a copy. Without incident, and to everyone’s agreement and satisfaction, the transaction was completed with Ben ending up as the sole owner of the theater, and Sam with $50,000 in his pocket.
Two months later Ben closed the theater down for good and put the property up for sale. Later on, the city of Marshalltown became interested in the property as a possible site for a downtown public parking lot – and ended up purchasing it from Ben for $100,000. Harry and I drew up the deed, and told Ben he had to affix U.S. Revenue Stamps to the deed showing that the property sale price was $100,000. Ben balked and said, “I don’t want Sam to know that I didn’t make any money on buying him out for $50,000.”
Harry politely said, “the law requires stamps – they have to be put on.” “Is it illegal to put extra stamps on?” Ben asked. “No” Harry said. Ben’s eyes brightened, and he said, “OK – then let’s put on $180,000.” Harry was a little uneasy, and asked, “Are you sure you want to do that?” “You bet,” Ben said, with a mischievous smile. “I want that son-of-a-gun to think I got the better of him. He’s had it coming for a long time.”
Sam, of course, who was closely watching the Marshalltown Times Republican newspaper for property transactions, calculated Ben’s deed to the city at $180,000. He was furious. He stormed into our office screaming and calling us a whole lot of other nasty names. “You are crooks – you tricked me – you were in cahoots all along with Ben.” Harry though, as Ben’s lawyer, was bound to confidentiality, and could do nothing except ride out Sam’s wrath in silent dignity.
In the end, however, Sam somehow found out that the true sales price was only $100,000 not $180,000. My guess is that he went to the City Hall and raised holy heck with them, and they showed him the real sale price.
Certainly there is an important lesson to be learned from this story. Even though, there was no harm – nor no foul – the fallout from serving two masters led to mistrust and anger – something that should never happen. Never again was I party to such an arrangement.