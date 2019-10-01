Generally, setting up guardianships for minors is relatively uncomplicated – a routine procedure – but not for our firm on the day when Bill Fisher and Ed Seberg met with us in our law offices. Bill was the CEO and principal owner of Fisher Governor, a huge manufacturing operation which, along with Lennox Corporation, dominated the Marshalltown scene. Ed was a tall, good-natured, quiet-talking Dane who owned and operated a successful neighborhood drug store in Northwest Marshalltown.
Bill, an impassioned patron of the arts, had ardently promoted Ed’s 17-year-old minor daughter, Jean, to star in a new movie to be directed by Otto Preminger, Hollywood’s legendary film mogul. Bill collared Preminger while the director was crisscrossing the U.S. in search of just the right young girl to play the leading role of Joan of Arc in his next movie, “Saint Joan.”
Jean Seberg got her audition with Preminger and immediately he was impressed. She fit the image of the 15th century Joan of Arc perfectly. Not only was Jean the same age as Joan of Arc when she rose to prominence in France but her physical appearance was, in Preminger’s mind, an exact likeness of Joan. Reportedly, Preminger said Jean had that fresh innocent look that he was searching for.
Although Jean Seberg had no professional acting experience, she had performed in numerous high school productions in Marshalltown where her acting abilities were “discovered” by Bill Fisher. At Jean’s audition, Preminger took particular note of Jean’s poised stage presence, and liked Jean’s strong, compelling voice, which as he envisioned, was like that of Joan of Arc. But with all that going for her, it was Jean’s spunkiness that won her the Joan of Arc role. In the final part of her audition with Preminger, he asked her over and over to repeat some of the lines in the script. It went on for over two hours, and still she kept up her spirit without fading away. Finally, when Preminger began to tire he said, “You don’t give up, do you?” Respectfully, but with unyielding spunk, Jean said, “Mr. Preminger, I can outlast you, no matter what –if that’s what it takes.”
She got the Saint Joan role, and our firm had the privilege of working with Jean and her family in reviewing her movie contract, and setting up a guardianship since she was only 17 years old. Papers were drafted and filed with the court. Hearings before the court were held, and all the while we retained all the guardianship papers in our office rather than with the Clerk of Court, knowing full well that nosy snoopers would request the Clerk to see Jean’s file. But, those who did, quickly backed off when they found our office would be notified to return the file, and the Seberg files never became public knowledge. The Joan of Arc movie was well received but never rose to an academy award level.
It was a storybook wedding when Jean married a young prominent Frenchman in the Danish Lutheran Church in Marshalltown, and from there she went on to play roles in other movies including “Paint Your Wagon,” a Western where she co-starred with Lee Marvin. It was a flop and received a myriad of bad reviews.
Jean’s life was a troubled one. There was an unhappy divorce. Her movies were mediocre at best. She fought an onslaught of vicious rumors, which she tried to dispel. One unfounded rumor portrayed Jean as a drug addict. Her tearful spunkiness did little to put an end to talk. Perhaps it was her outspoken spunk that led the press to vilify Jean in everyway imaginable – even that she suffered from severe depression. Maybe so, maybe not, but sadly after coming up missing for two weeks, Jean was found dead on September 7, 1979, in the back seat of her car in a Paris suburb. She was only 40 years old.
For nearly two decades after Jean’s movie portrayal of Joan of Arc, the similarities between the lives of 20th Century Joan – Jean Seberg, and 15th Century Joan – Joan of Arc – are utterly uncanny:
• Both were celebrities in their own right
• Both enjoyed great moments of fame
• Both were strong willed women
• Both were of the same age
• Both overcame many adversities
• Both were wrongly mocked and ridiculed
• Both tragically met with an early death