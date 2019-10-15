In July 1956, my wife, Donna, and I were making plans for a week’s vacation in Chicago beginning Aug. 11. One morning during a coffee break with Dick Kemler, a lawyer and chairman of the Marshall County Democratic Party, I mentioned my upcoming trip to Chicago. Dick tapped my arm, and said, “Hey, that’s the same time the Democrats are there for their National convention – you should go to it, and I can get you tickets.” I turned his offer over in my mind, and even though I am a Republican, decided to go.
The convention was held in Chicago’s cavernous International Amphitheatre and nominees for president and vice-president were going to be selected to run against GOP incumbents President Eisenhower and Vice-President Nixon.
In the balcony Donna and I were surrounded by supporters of Adlai Stevenson, Averell Harriman, Lyndon Johnson, and John F. Kennedy. The Kennedy cluster was all attired alike in light-gray palm beach suits. They held our undivided attention until activity by the delegates on the main floor below us began to heat up.
Looking down, more than a 1,000 men and women appeared to be aimlessly milling around the floor without rhyme or reason. But as we watched from our perfect observation point, a pattern seemed to be developing. Small clusters of delegates were forming all around the auditorium floor. It was amusing to see the animated delegates pointing fingers, waving arms, shaking hands, and patting backs. Of course, we couldn’t hear what they were saying because the noise rising from the floor rumbled and reverberated like rolling thunder throughout the auditorium.
Many delegates waved small American flags. Others showed their support for their favorite candidates by what they wore. Straw hats, scarves, shorts, vests, arm bands, and what have you – all emblazoned with their candidate’s names. It was thrilling to see opposing delegates jostle each other as they moved helter-skelter all over the convention floor, waving and pumping up and down large signs tacked onto long wooden sticks.
As time approached for the opening session to begin, delegates started to assemble in their respective state groups. Finally, after a half hour or so of near bedlam, most of the delegates had either taken their seats or were standing in their assigned areas. We found the Iowa delegation, and focused our attention on that group as they made their presence known.
Our balcony seats gave us a clear view of not only the front of the stage but also the back of the stage as well. We could see all the dignitaries walk up the long, gentle sloping, back-stage ramp to take the stage. It gave us a behind-the-scenes view which the delegates on the floor didn’t have. They could only see the podium and all the microphones lined up across the stage front.
After the DNC Chairman banged his oversized gavel on the podium to start the convention, it took fifteen more minutes of vigorous gaveling before the packed amphitheater was quiet enough for the “National Anthem” to be sung. Breathlessly we stood watching Frank Sinatra walk up the ramp. He appeared to be a little unsteady, but when he grabbed the center microphone old blue eyes sang our beloved anthem as nobody else could do.
When finished, Sinatra, made his way down the ramp and met Sam Rayburn, Speaker of the House of Representatives, coming up. We watched as Sam graciously extended his hand to congratulate Frank. But the unthinkable happened. Frank roughly pushed Sam’s hand aside and slugged him. We couldn’t believe our eyes. Although Sam was visibly shaken, he continued to the podium where he presided over the convention.
Sam introduced each dignitary, and we listened politely, as one after another lined up at the microphone and gave their spiel. Rayburn saved the most distinguished speaker until last: Eleanor Roosevelt. Humbly she accepted Sam’s eloquent praises, and then launched into a learned history of the glorious Democratic Party. But her voice was weak and crackly, and her subject wasn’t what the delegates wanted to hear. Their restlessness turned to chatter among themselves, and Rayburn had to hammer his gavel to restore order so Eleanor could be heard over the rising din.
However, before she was even half-way through her address, Sam had to interrupt her three more times to quiet the amphitheater – but to no avail. I felt a sense of shame by the delegates impoliteness, and their total disrespect for our country’s First Lady who served us well for nearly 13 years. Sam was too, and to save Mrs. Roosevelt from further embarrassment, he stopped her in mid-sentence, gently took her hand, and kindly led her backstage and down the ramp. I’m sure it was a night that Sam would never forget.
Back on the convention floor, with Rayburn no longer at the podium, it was absolute pandemonium. It wasn’t a spectacle to enjoy.
