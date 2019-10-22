When Speaker Rayburn finally returned to the podium at the 1956 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, it took him a good ten minutes of constant gavel pounding before he regained control. It was time for the highlight of the opening session – time to introduce the keynote address speaker, Frank G. Clement.
Born in 1920, Clement, while still in his adolescent years, set an ambitious timeline of goals he wanted to achieve during his lifetime. As keynote speaker at age 36, Clement was right on target in meeting his goals. Earlier, his relentless goal pursuit included service in the U.S. Armed Forces during World War II, graduation from Vanderbilt Law School, and in 1946 began his public career as chief lawyer for the Tennessee State Utilities Commission.
At only age 32, Clement was elected Governor of Tennessee becoming the youngest governor in the U.S. Also he was the last Tennessee Governor elected to a two-year term from 1953-54, and the first governor of Tennessee to serve a four-year term from 1955-1959.
When Rayburn relinquished the podium in the amphitheater to Frank Clement, the handsome, polished, and energized governor, opened his rousing keynote address with the following:
“My friends and fellow Americans:
“We have assembled on this historic occasion in the 164th year of our party’s glorious existence for the purpose of engaging in deliberations, setting forth the issues, and making certain nominations not confined merely to the welfare and interest of the Democratic Party, but dedicated to the greater glory of God, the welfare of all our citizens, the leadership of the free world and the progress of all mankind.”
As Clement continued, his words were electrifying, and his dramatic speaking delivery reminded me of those old-time fiery southern evangelists. And, obviously, the masses of delegates on the floor thought so, too. Clement’s address, which was to have been an hour long, was interrupted over a 100 times by roars of approval and thunderous applause from his audience. He had those delegates worked up to a frenzy, and when Clement wound up his address, he had been on stage nearly two hours. Even as a staunch Republican, I, too, was caught up in Clement’s stem-winder address, and if given the opportunity at that moment, I probably would have cast my vote as a born again Democrat.
A few of Clement’s stirring words included: “Now, we are not just against the Republican Party — The point is that we are just for the American people.” Speaking up for the beleaguered American farmer, Clement said, “all — he can do when he comes in from the field is to sit before the radio or television and sing mournfully along with Tennessee Ernie Ford: ‘Sold 16 cows and what did I get? Another Republican promise and deeper in debt!’”
Proudly, Clement cheered the Democratic Party’s presidential records under Jefferson, Jackson, Wilson, Roosevelt and Truman, “It is the best record ever compiled by any political organization in the world — and it has never (like the Republicans did) promised you two chickens in every pot, and then forced you to sell apples on the corner of a street.” Throughout his address, Clement’s crying theme of “How long, O America shall these things (under the Republicans) endure was angrily answered, ‘No more,’” by the delegates.
Clement wound up his fire and brimstone address with “So must we, as loyal Americans, lovers of freedom, believers in the right of all to the benefits of good government, engage in this great campaign of the political year 1956 to restore the people to power in Washington, chanting in unison the hymn of inevitable victory: “Precious Lord, Take Our Hand, Lead Us On!”
Afterwards, many political pundits highly praised Clement, comparing him as an equal to William Jennings Bryan, who, at the 1896 Democratic National Convention, delivered what has been regarded as the most famous oration ever made before an American political convention. And, on that August night in 1956, I was there and heard Clement’s speech!
FOOTNOTE TO HISTORY
After his famous 1956 keynote address, Clement finished his governor’s term of office in 1959. In 1962, under Tennessee law, he was again eligible to run for the governorship, and was easily elected by a huge majority, thereby regaining the office serving from 1963 to 1967.
However, his next goal – his bid for a seat in the U.S. Congress – fell short when Howard Baker, a Republican, upset Clement in the 1966 general election. But Clement regarded his defeat as only a temporary bump in the road and continued to be active in high Democratic circles. Sadly, he was killed in a car accident in Nashville in 1969, and while he never realized his ultimate political goal, his contribution to the Democratic Party and to Tennessee, lives on.