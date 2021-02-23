The First Security Bank & Trust Board of Directors and President/CEO Kurt Herbrechtsmeyer are pleased to announce Travis Martinek has joined the First Security Bank credit department.
Martinek will be responsible for analyzing financial statements and preparing loan presentations with the goal of evaluating the financial condition of customers and those applying for credit.
Martinek brings years of banking experience to the position. He worked in the credit and lending side for a bank in Des Moines before deciding to move closer to family in Northeast Iowa. After moving, he worked as Branch Manager and Lender for another local bank before choosing to start as a Credit Analyst for First Security. Additionally, Martinek has experience in the investment advisory side of the financial industry and holds degrees in Finance and Real Estate from the University of Northern Iowa.
Martinek, a resident of Waverly, is recently married and, when not at work, he and his wife enjoy exploring new breweries, playing board games and being active outdoors. Now that they live closer to home, they look forward to spending more time with family.
