CUNA Mutual Group appointed two new members to its board of directors effective April 1. Joining the board are Brett Martinez, president and CEO, Redwood Credit Union, Santa Rosa, California, and John Larsen, chair, president and CEO, Alliant Energy Corporation, Madison, Wisconsin.
“John and Brett bring significant experience in financial and consumer services and the skill sets required to help us advance our long-term strategy,” said Robert N. Trunzo, president and CEO, CUNA Mutual Group. “Their enduring commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in their communities and businesses makes them the ideal additions to our board. And, each will further strengthen our customer-centric approach to enable more people in more ways to make financial decisions that work for them.”
Martinez has been with Redwood Credit Union since 2002. With more than $6 billion in assets, RCU serves more than 378,000 members. Martinez oversees all aspects of the credit union, including its credit union service organization, which operates an auto dealership and an insurance agency.
Active in the community, he serves on a variety of nonprofit, community, and industry boards. Martinez has chaired the boards of directors of the Santa Rosa Chamber of Commerce, Credit Union National Association, and California Credit Union League. He has served on the Western CUNA Management School Board of Trustees and the CU Direct Board. He is currently on the board of the North Bay Leadership Council and is highly involved in fundraising for Credit Unions for Kids.
Martinez holds a master’s degree in business administration from California State University, San Bernardino and is also a graduate of Western CUNA Management School class of 1994.
“CUNA Mutual Group has long been a partner in providing vital financial protection services to credit unions and our members,” Martinez said. “I’m honored and excited to join their board of directors and contribute to their commitment to helping people improve their financial futures.”
Larsen leads Alliant Energy Corporation, which serves nearly 1.5 million customers in Iowa and Wisconsin providing electricity and natural gas service. He has extensive knowledge of the utility business, and as an active executive has robust experience in strategic leadership, financial acumen, operations and understanding customer perspectives.
Larsen joined Alliant Energy in 1988 as an electrical engineer and over the last 30 years has advanced through various executive leadership roles before becoming president in 2018, and then chair of the board and CEO on July 1, 2019.
Active in the industry and community, Larsen serves on the boards of American Transmission Company and the Edison Electric Institute and serves as a member of the Business Roundtable. Larsen also serves as a board member of the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce. He is a graduate of the University of North Dakota where he attained a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering.
“I am honored to join CUNA Mutual Group’s Board of Directors, and I am inspired by how this organization and their employees live their values and consistently look for a better way to serve customers,” Larsen said.
Continuing members of the CUNA Mutual Group board of directors include: Michael G. Valentine (chair), president/CEO, BCU-Baxter Credit Union; Janet V. Whitehouse (vice chair), formerly SVP and general manager, Sun Life Financial; Robert J. Marzec, retired audit partner, PricewaterhouseCoopers; Caren C. Gabriel, president/CEO, Ascend Federal Credit Union; Thomas C. Godlasky, retired CEO, Aviva North America; Angela Owens, vice president/controller, American Airlines; Jacqueline S. Shoback, co-founder and managing director, OWI Ventures; Kevin D. Johnson, president/CEO Suncoast Credit Union; Tyrone E. Muse, president/CEO, Visions Federal Credit Union; and Robert N. Trunzo, president/CEO, CUNA Mutual Group.
About CUNA Mutual Group:
Built on the principle of “people helping people,” CUNA Mutual Group is a financially strong insurance, investment and financial services company that believes a brighter financial future should be accessible to everyone. Through our company culture, community engagement, and products and solutions, we are working to create a more equitable financial system that helps to improve the lives of those we serve and our society. For more information, visit www.cunamutual.com.