Mary Lenore Norton, 91, of Waverly, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the Shell Rock Healthcare Center in Shell Rock.
Mary was born September 29, 1928, at home in Waverly the daughter of James and Florence (Bradford) McKliget. She baptized and confirmed at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly. She graduated from Waverly High School. On October 2, 1947, she was united in marriage to LaVern Norton in Belmond, Iowa. To this union four sons were born. The couple made their home in Waverly, where they ran the Clarksville Roller Dome from 1947-1955. Mary also worked for the Western Shop and The Villa in Waverly.
Mary was a lifelong member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly where she attended daily mass alongside her sister, Anne. She was a big fan of Coca Cola and loved her dog Mia dearly, who passed away in February of 2019.
Mary is survived by four sons; Tom (Diane) Norton of Orlando, FL, Pat (Dianne) Norton of Clarksville, Dan (Paulette) Norton of Waverly and Mark (Karen) Norton of Waverly, 10 grandchildren Ben (Sara) Norton, Chris (Amy) Norton, Tony (Angie) Norton, Tim (Janie) Norton, Julie (Tom) Hoodjer, Amie (Eric) Carstensen, Wendy (Leonard) Brase, Andy (Emily) Norton, Matt (Erin) Norton and Mitch (Jill) Norton, 18 great grandchildren and one on the way, and her sister, Anne Avery of Shell Rock. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband LaVern, sister Peggy Faust and her father and mother-in-law, Earl and Anna Norton.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly with Father Dave Ambrosy officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and for an hour prior to services at the church on Monday. Memorials may be directed to the family and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187