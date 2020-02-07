Mary Louise McLey, 70, of Shell Rock, Iowa passed away early Wednesday morning, February 5, 2020, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo, Iowa.
Mary was born on September 11, 1949, in Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of Hattie Elizabeth (Stafford) and Wesley Otto Matthias. She was baptized and later confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly. Mary attended elementary school at St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Waverly and graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1967. On June 7, 1969, Mary was united in marriage to Arthur McLey at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. In time, the couple settled into their home near Shell Rock where they raised their two sons and moved into Shell Rock in 2017.
Mary started her nursing career as a nursing assistant while still in high school. In 1971, she graduated from the Hawkeye Tech Nursing School and obtained her LPN. Throughout the years, she worked at various care facilities in the area. Toward the end of her career she settled into her specialty, geriatric nursing.
Mary was a member of United Methodist Women and Heritage United Methodist Church where she participated in several different Bible study groups. She enjoyed collecting angels and roosters and was an avid reader and quilter. She liked games of all kinds, especially cards, dice and cribbage. Putting together puzzles and baking candy and pies for craft shows also brought her joy. She was ready to go fishing anytime day or night. Listening to music of all kinds was one of her favorite things to do. She even made her own playlists with cassette tapes before playlists were a thing!
Mary is survived by her husband of fifty years, Art; two sons, Butch (Amber) McLey of Waverly and Wes (Deb) McLey of Waterloo; two grandsons, Jared and Wade McLey; and one sister, Karen Matthias of Waverly. She was preceded in death by her parents
A Memorial Celebration will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Heritage United Methodist Church, Waverly, with Pastor Rick Burns officiating. Mary’s family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be directed to Mary’s Family, Cedar Valley Hospice, Heritage United Methodist Church or Cedar Valley Friends of the Family. Online condolences may be left at www.kaiserocorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock is assisting the family. 319-885-4321