Mary Sellon, 68, of Janesville, passed away Friday night, June 5, 2020, at her home near Janesville.
Mary Christine Sellon was born on March 9, 1952 in Beloit, Wisconsin, the daughter of Edward and Roberta (Christensen) Kroeger. She graduated from Beloit High School and then attended University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Rock County for a year. On September 11, 1971, she was united in marriage to Thomas C. Sellon in Beloit, Wisconsin. Following their marriage, the couple lived in Dubuque for four years then in Cedar Falls for two years before moving to their acreage southeast of Janesville. Mary was a self-employed antique dealer, running her business called, Dark Horse Antiques out of their acreage.
She had a love for animals, especially cats and horses.
Survivors are her husband, Tom Sellon of Janesville, Iowa; her mother, Roberta Kroeger of Beloit, Wisconsin and two sisters, Laura (Paul) Lengeling of Collins, Iowa and Andrea (Troy) Shear of Roscoe, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Kroeger.
There will be a public visitation on Thursday, June 11, from 12:30 until 2 p.m. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Graveside service will follow at Oakland Cemetery rural Janesville, Iowa with Pastor Allen Biere from Unity Point Hospice officiating. According to guidelines from the CDC, visitors are requested to exercise social distancing and wearing masks is encouraged. Memorials in Mary’s honor may be directed to the American Cancer Society and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the Sellon family with funeral arrangements.