As the novel coronavirus continues to spread, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended the use of face coverings especially where social distancing is impractical or impossible.
Currently, 34 states and the District of Columbia mandate the use of masks in public, while some cities have issued masking requirements in those states that don’t.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds does recommend the use of face masks to slow the spread of COVID-19, but has stopped short of ordering their use. Meanwhile, 15 healthcare groups, including the Iowa Medical Society, have urged her to issue the mandate.
However, local governments and other institutions, including the Iowa Judicial Branch, have put in place their own facial covering policies.
On Monday, the Waverly City Council voted 5-2 to require anyone entering public buildings to wear a mask.
Similarly, the Iowa Judicial Branch requires masks to be worn in the courtrooms on the second floor of the Bremer County Courthouse, but the county only recommends their use when in the courthouse, according to Supervisors Chairman Tim Neil.
With the different rules, it might get confusing to know where masks are a must and where they’re advisory. Waverly Newspapers is breaking this down to help our readers with understanding this issue.
With the Waverly council’s Monday vote, anyone who wants to do business in the following facilities must wear a mask: City Hall/Civic Center, Waverly Public Library, recycling center, Public Services Facility, Waverly Municipal Golf Course pro shop, the golf maintenance building, Waverly Municipal Airport, the parks shop, the Waverly Police Department side of the Bremer-Waverly Law Enforcement Center, the water department, the water pollution control facility, the Waverly Fire Department station and the office at Harlington Cemetery.
City Administrator James Bronner told the council that he and the department heads would institute a policy for employees separately, which basically would require masks worn when employees interact with the public.
There are two separate rules for the courthouse itself. The areas under the purview of the board of supervisors, such as three floors of the courthouse along with the annex, Bremer County Health Department office and sheriff’s office, signs are posted that masks are recommended and also to keep 6 feet of distance from others.
But on the second floor, governed by the judicial branch, signs are placed outside each of the three courtrooms saying the masks are required.
Last week, Waverly-Shell Rock voted to start the 2020-21 school year with in-person classes, which includes students, faculty and staff wearing masks, except when forgiveness is granted based on medical condition, eating lunch or participating in athletics. Each student will be issued two masks.
On the other end of town, Wartburg College is requiring the use of face masks, cloth face coverings or face shields indoors with the following exceptions according to documents on the college’s website: inside a student’s own dorm room; in the hallway and restroom of the student’s own dormitory floor; while eating in designated dining areas (but must wear them in line and getting food); when an employee is in their personal workspaces 6 feet apart, but should wear a mask when someone else enters their space; during athletic practices as determined by the athletic department, American Rivers Conference and NCAA; music ensembles, as determined with input from national organizations; and in the public exercise and swimming areas of the lower level of the Wartburg-Waverly Sports and Wellness Center (a.k.a. The W).
Masks are also required outdoors in situations where 6 feet is not easily maintainable. The college also provides one mask to all students, faculty and staff, with additional masks being the responsibility of each individual.
The Waverly Health Center also requires masks to be worn when visiting the facility. Staff and volunteers will also take visitors’ temperatures upon entry, and will turn away anyone who registers 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher.
Doctor’s offices and dentists also may require masks, and also have alternative ways to check in for appointments. Check with the clinic for more details.
Hair salons, barber shops, nail salons, massage therapy clinics and other close-contact businesses also may require facial coverings due to the fact that work must be done within 6 feet of the client.
Additionally, several companies have issued requirements to use face coverings on their premises. The largest retailer in town, Walmart, is one of those who requires a mask when visiting its store and will provide one at the entrance.
As of Aug. 1, McDonald’s also started requiring masks to be worn when not eating. The Dollar Tree had initially required customers to have a mask on while shopping but reversed itself on July 16 to just recommending it for customers, though employees and vendors still must wear them.
Walgreens also requires facemasks to be used before entering the store, but it gives exceptions to those under age 2 or in the situation where a customer’s health would be inhibited by the mask.
There are many other national retailers who require masks who have locations nearby. They include Target, CVS/pharmacy, Best Buy, Starbucks and Kohl’s.
Grocery chains like Fareway and Hy-Vee do not require their customers to wear masks, but their employees must. Hy-Vee did distribute 3 million free masks to its customers, and Fareway also had a similar promotion.
Other businesses in the area have established their own requirements for using masks. They would have their rules posted at or near their entrances to let their customers know what to expect.