The seven-member Northeast Iowa Conference may receive an eighth member, if the schools approve.
The Mason City School Board approved a resolution to apply to the conference Tuesday, which would move the Mohawks from the Central Iowa Metro League.
The move would reportedly save the north central Iowa district approximately 50% on its travel expenses and would make it the largest school district in the NEIC.
According to Mason City athletic director Barry Andersen, Mason City has since drafted a letter of application Tuesday and delivered it to Adam Riley, the secretary for the NEIC and athletic director at Decorah, an NEIC member.
The next step in the process is the conference's executive committee, as well as the superintendents for the NEIC schools, will meet to review the application and make a decision. Five of the seven superintendents would have to approve for Mason City to join.
Andersen said he has not been provided a timeline and does not know when the school will hear back.
In the fall, the athletic directors for NEIC schools met for a conference convention, and that was where Andersen initially made a pitch, outlining why the conference would be a good fit for Mason City, and vice versa.
Andersen cited a "rich tradition" in the NEIC as a reason for wanting to join, as well as the fact that an addition would bring the number of schools in the conference to eight, which would ease scheduling conflicts.
He also mentioned that Mason City would add additional value because the Mohawks have a "strong following and have competitive teams."
In addition, joining the NEIC would significantly reduce travel costs for Mason City, as many of the NEIC schools are within an hour-and-a-half drive.
Mason City's athletics currently play in the Central Iowa Metropolitan League, which contains several schools in and around Des Moines.
Charles City, the NEIC member that would hypothetically be closest if the application is approved, sits just 30 miles from Mason City. Waverly is 60 miles southeast of Mason City.
One concern that NEIC schools might have, however, is that if it were to join, Mason City would become the largest school in the conference in terms of enrollment, supplanting Waverly-Shell Rock.
Andersen was quick to say this wouldn't be a negative.
The athletic director mentioned that just because Mason City would have the highest enrollment wouldn't mean it would "come in and dominate."
Andersen said the NEIC has very competitive teams, and while Mason City is strong in some sports, it's developing in others.
"That's why I think competitive balance across the board comes into play," Andersen said. "There’ll be some sports that we are good at, and some sports we are starting to build and continue to build upon. It would be very competitive."
Andersen also said factors other than enrollment need to be addressed, such as the socioeconomic realities of each school.
Dave Litterer, the athletic director at Waverly-Shell Rock, confirmed Tuesday that the Mason City School Board approved the application.
"I can't really say a ton about it other than it's true that the school board approved them to write us a formal application into our league," Litterer said. "Our league will have to discuss and evaluate that process. That's really all I can say at this point."
This story is developing.