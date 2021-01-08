WAVERLY – Energy was amiss from the opening tipoff, and Keaton Farmer knew it.
After hours of breaking down Mason City – both in the film room and on the basketball court – Waverly-Shell Rock built a destruction-proof plan to ground Mason City’s Corey Miner, a 5-foot-10 guard that makes up for his size with an undeniable brand of shiftiness and sharp-shooting ability.
Miner, Class 4A’s leading scorer, took Thursday’s nonconference game into his own hands, forcing his way through W-SR’s defense for 31 points with that same quickness he so often utilizes, along with his shooting prowess, during a 50-42 win in front of a limited crowd inside Go-Hawk Gymnasium.
But, Farmer said, the game was decided long before the final buzzer.
“One of the things (W-SR) Coach (Nate Steege) said is before the game when he came into the room, he said it looked like one of our dogs died,” the W-SR junior said. “We just didn’t have any energy. It looked like we didn’t want to play.”
Perhaps that was evident, especially in the first half.
W-SR (7-2) hampered itself with costly turnovers in the first quarter. Those turnovers, combined with some untimely offensive fouls and missed shots, helped Mason City (3-7) build a lead. The visitors jumped out to a 10-3 advantage early in the first quarter. Back-to-back buckets, including an alley-oop, cut the deficit to 15-10 at the end of the frame.
Miner converted four free throws to widen the gap to 22-14 Mason City midway through the second quarter before the W-SR rallied once more. A 3-pointer off the hand of junior Hogan Hansen pulled W-SR within five points, 22-17. A layup by sophomore Asa Newsom on W-SR’s next possession made it a 22-19 ballgame. But Miner was there again to steal momentum.
Following a timeout with 2 minutes, 10 seconds left in the first half, Miner drained a 3 and finished the half with a nice drive to the rim to push his squad’s lead to 27-21 at the break. Miner had 17 points at the half.
“We knew Corey Miner was a good player and that he’d get his buckets, but we just didn’t execute defensively,” said Farmer, who finished with five points – all from the free-throw line.
The Mohawks ran the floor and padded their lead to 40-28 late in the third quarter. Again, the Go-Hawks clawed their way back in and trailed by six, 40-34, as the game shifted to the fourth quarter.
W-SR had its fair share of chances to tie the game or, perhaps, take the lead. A pair of big-time free throws by Burks made it a one-possession game at 43-40. But that was as close as W-SR would get.
“We couldn’t get over the hump,” Steege said. “First of all, we got ourselves in a huge hole. We fought back to get it down three and the next thing you knew it was back to 10 or 12.”
Turnovers have been a weak spot for the Go-Hawks. They committed 17 of them Thursday. During their first loss of the season at Clear Lake last Monday, the Go-Hawks also committed 17 turnovers.
“We have too good of players to turn the ball over the way we do,” Steege said. “It’s careless and it’s just not making the easy play. We’re trying to do things that are more difficult than they need to be. For whatever reason, we just can’t seem to figure that out.”
As for the Go-Hawks’ lack of energy and confidence Thursday, Farmer believes they will turn it around.
“We’ve just got to become more prepared and execute,” he said. “It’s just all mental.”
MASON CITY 50, W-SR 42
Mason City ………………….. 15 12 13 10 – 50
Waverly-Shell Rock ……… 10 11 13 8 – 42
Mason City: Corning 1, Washington 2, Miner 31, Hobart 5, Johnson-Bassey 2, Shipman 3, Willemsen 6, Maxwell 0, Willis 0.
W-SR: Farmer 5, Ramker 0, Davis 0, Hansen 9, Kruse 0, Luck 2, Newsom 12, Burks 14.