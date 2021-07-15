A father and son duo dealing methamphetamine and heroin around Mason City were convicted by a jury July 9 after a three-day trial in federal court in Cedar Rapids.
Charleton Maxwell, 60, and his son, Antione Maxwell, 33, both of Mason City, were convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin. Antoine Maxwell also was convicted of three counts of distribution of methamphetamine, and one count of distribution of heroin. In addition to the conspiracy conviction, Charleton Maxwell was convicted of two counts of distribution of heroin, and one count of distribution of heroin and methamphetamine.
The evidence at trial showed that Antione and Charleton Maxwell conspired to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin in and around Mason City between January 2018 and October 2020. Both Charleton and Antione were caught distributing methamphetamine and heroin. Testimony at trial showed that both defendants were involved in a long-term conspiracy involving numerous others to distribute pounds of methamphetamine as well as heroin in the Mason City area.
Sentencing before United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams will be set after a presentence report is prepared. Antione and Charlton Maxwell both remain in custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing.
For conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, Antione Maxwell faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $20 million fine, and 10 years up to life of supervised release following any imprisonment.
For the two counts of distribution of 5 grams or more of pure methamphetamine, Antione Maxwell faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $10 million fine, and eight years up to life of supervised release following any imprisonment for each count.
For distribution of 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine, Antione Maxwell faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $20 million fine, and 10 years up to life of supervised release following any imprisonment.
For distribution of heroin, Antione Maxwell faces a possible maximum sentence of 30 years’ imprisonment, a $2 million fine, and three years up to life of supervised release following any imprisonment.
For conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, Charleton Maxwell faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years’ imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of 40 years’ imprisonment, a $5 million fine, and four years up to life of supervised release following any imprisonment.
For distribution of three counts of distributing heroin, Charleton Maxwell faces a possible maximum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment, a $1 million fine, and three years up to life of supervised release following any imprisonment, for each count.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jack Lammers and was investigated by the North Central Iowa Drug Task Force, the Cerro Gordo Sheriff’s Office, the Mason City Police Department, the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, and the Clear Lake Police department.