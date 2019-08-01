Fr. Paul McManus will be the presider for this year’s Catholic Mass held in conjunction with Irish Fest Aug. 2-4 in Waterloo.
The Mass will take place on Sunday, Aug. 4, at 10 a.m. in Lincoln Park at Franklin and Park Avenue in downtown Waterloo. Music will be provided by members of Agnus Dei Music Ministry.
Participants are asked to bring two items of canned food or non-perishable products for admission to the Mass and to the festival grounds for the remainder of the day. Regular admission after 10:30 a.m. is $25.
Food items will be donated to the North East Iowa Food Bank. Sunday envelopes will be collected and distributed to the appropriate parishes. Loose change in the collection will be donated to the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Since seating is limited participants are encouraged to bring a lawn chair. In case of rain, Mass will be held in Queen of Peace Church, 320 Mulberry St.
Persons of all denominations and faith are invited and welcome.