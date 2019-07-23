On Saturday, Aug. 3 at the Bremer ISU Extension office in Tripoli, the Bremer Master Gardeners and Friends have scheduled a special “Small Town Living at its Best” Flower Show and Sale.
It will begin following the Tripoli Days parade and run until 1 p.m. Planners have fashioned it after a similar floral show from the past and hope to make it an annual event. It is free and open to the public who enjoy floral displays and learn from a professional floral judge about flowers and plants.
For the floral show, people are invited to bring in their entries to the Bremer ISU Extension office on Friday from 4 to 6 p.m., or Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m. Entries are open to everyone with a 25-cent entry fee per submission. Ribbons will be awarded to winners in several classes after the guest speaker. Categories include flowers, herbs, or hosta leaf…one or more in a clear container; houseplants, succulents, or potted plants; fairy gardens, or terrariums; plate of three vegetables; floral arrangements; themed arrangements. Children’s entries are welcome with no fee.
At 1 p.m., guest speaker, Roger Buhr, will cover, “Horticultural Judging”, including thoughts on perennials, annuals, and a variety of other plants. For further information, contact Bremer Master Gardener Phoebe Drape at (319) 882-3104, or pdrape@gmail.com.