Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Flowers

The Bremer County Master Gardeners will hold a flower show and sale in Tripoli on Aug. 3.

 Courtesy photo

On Saturday, Aug. 3 at the Bremer ISU Extension office in Tripoli, the Bremer Master Gardeners and Friends have scheduled a special “Small Town Living at its Best” Flower Show and Sale.

It will begin following the Tripoli Days parade and run until 1 p.m. Planners have fashioned it after a similar floral show from the past and hope to make it an annual event. It is free and open to the public who enjoy floral displays and learn from a professional floral judge about flowers and plants.

For the floral show, people are invited to bring in their entries to the Bremer ISU Extension office on Friday from 4 to 6 p.m., or Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m. Entries are open to everyone with a 25-cent entry fee per submission. Ribbons will be awarded to winners in several classes after the guest speaker. Categories include flowers, herbs, or hosta leaf…one or more in a clear container; houseplants, succulents, or potted plants; fairy gardens, or terrariums; plate of three vegetables; floral arrangements; themed arrangements. Children’s entries are welcome with no fee.

At 1 p.m., guest speaker, Roger Buhr, will cover, “Horticultural Judging”, including thoughts on perennials, annuals, and a variety of other plants. For further information, contact Bremer Master Gardener Phoebe Drape at (319) 882-3104, or pdrape@gmail.com.