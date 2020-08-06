The next Hartman Reserve Second Sunday Speaker Series program will feature Black Hawk County Master Gardeners Donna Davis and Sally Browne.
They will present “Supporting Pollinators in Our Own Yards,” and explain how even simple changes can make home landscapes more friendly to pollinator species. Donna and Sally will discuss the role of native plants and make recommendations based on their experience coordinating and helping to maintain the pollinator garden at Cedar Valley Unitarian Universalists.
This program will be an online Zoom presentation. A link to the online presentation will be shared on the Hartman Reserve Nature Center Facebook page and the HartmanReserve.org web site at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9. Viewer questions will be answered after the presentation. After the event, the recorded presentation will be available on the Black Hawk County Conservation YouTube Channel.
The Second Sunday Speaker Series at Hartman Reserve features a different speaker on the second Sunday of each month on various topics related to natural resources. Presently the Series will be offered as online lectures until further notice. For more information, please call 319-277-2187.