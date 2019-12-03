The Denver boys basketball team played its first game of the regular season Monday night, and with it came an appropriate amount of energy and enthusiasm inside the Cyclone Center.
The Cyclones band played tunes like "Eye of the Tiger" and "Carry On Wayward Son," the players burst out of the locker room with their pristine maroon-and-gold striped warmup pants, and the buzz among Denver fans was palpable.
That buzz carried directly into the game, as the Cyclones burst out to a large lead early using sharpshooting 3s and creating turnovers.
Denver led 18-14 after the first quarter, but that's when all good fortune ended for the home team.
Crestwood outscored the Cyclones in each of the remaining three periods to win in commanding fashion, 81-53.
The Cadets move to 1-0 with the road victory, while Denver falls to 0-1.
Junior Kyler Matthias led the Cyclones with 21 points on 6-for-16 shooting (3-for-9 from deep) and also recorded 7 rebounds and five assists.
Junior Bryce Phelps had 14 points on 60% shooting with 5 boards and 2 blocks, while senior Luke Prendergast led the team with 8 rebounds.
The Cyclones are back in action Tuesday night, as they'll take on 0-1 Sumner-Fredericksburg in the Cyclone Center.