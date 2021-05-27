Elizabeth Mattingly of Waverly was awarded a scholarship to pursue her education at a mortuary science college during the 141st annual Iowa Funeral Directors Association (IFDA) Convention held May 18-20, 2021, at the Iowa Event Center & Hilton Downtown Des Moines Hotel in Des Moines, Iowa.
Mattingly received the James R. Corson Scholarship of $1,000. Scholarships awarded by IFDA at the convention are based on scholastic ability, leadership qualities, citizenship and interest in mortuary science.
IFDA Scholarships are provided by IFDA member funeral homes that contribute to the IFDA Education Memorial Scholarship Fund. Memorials are provided by member firms in the name of IFDA members and families of members who have died during the year.
Mattingly attended the University of Iowa and received her degree in Liberal Studies. She is now attending Des Moines Area Community College’s Mortuary Science Program.
IFDA represents over 700 Iowa licensed funeral directors and 425 funeral home establishments throughout the state. The mission of the Iowa Funeral Directors Association is to promote and support funeral service excellence. To that end, IFDA promotes high standards within the field of funeral service through continuing education programs, legislative representation, and service to Iowa communities.
For more information, please visit www.iafda.org.