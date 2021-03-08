Maurice B. Campbell was born Nov. 3, 1922, in Knoxville, Iowa. He passed away March 6, 2021, from complications of an earlier fall.
Mr. Campbell had celebrated his 98th birthday last November in 2020. Mr. Campbell was a longtime resident of Waverly, Iowa, most recently residing at Bartels in Waverly, Iowa. Mr. Campbell was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Rosalene Jane Campbell, in 2005.
Maurice was an accomplished golfer and a many year member of the Waverly Country Club. He started playing golf as a caddy in 1933 at the Des Moines Country Club. Both Rosalene and Maurice shared a love of golf, roses, growing heirloom tomatoes and travel. In their younger years they traveled extensively to Japan, Hawaii and numerous trips to Europe and the U.K.
Maurice was 38% Irish and both he and Rosalene were immensely proud of their Irish heritage.
Maurice moved to Waverly after an extensive career as a railroader to supervise the North Western Locomotive Overhaul Facility in Oelwein, Iowa. He had previously worked for the Rock Island Railroad in many supervisory positions. He also worked for the St. Louis Terminal Association, where he attained the title of assistant to the vice president of that organization.
Maurice served honorably and proudly during World War II. Serving in the Pacific Fleet, Naval Squadron VC82, aboard the aircraft carrier Coral Sea/Anzio where he was part of the flight squadron. He was a flight crew and aircraft electrician mustering out in 1945 as a First Mate. During his later years, Maurice shared many details of his service in the Battle of Iwo Jima and the historic typhoon, Halsey’s Typhoon, in 1945. Dad had described his life as “ eventful.” He was a proud member of the “Greatest Generation” and remained involved in local politics and news coverage of Iowa. Dad also loved to write editorials.
Both Rosalene and Maurice were members of Trinity United Methodist Church.
Maurice was preceded in death by wife, Rosalene (Ringland); his parents, Phillip and Edna (Richards) Campbell, of Des Moines, two grandchildren, Paul Sander and Jennifer Sander Blaylock, and many friends.
Maurice is survived by daughter Sandra (Doug) Sander, of Johnston, Iowa; son Stephen (Glenda) Campbell of Winfield, Kansas.; four grandchildren: Sara (Bradley) Point, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Cherilynn (Darren) Gould, of Denver, Colorado, Rachael (Zachery) Suchara, of Portland Oregon, and Joshua (Rachel) Condon, of Kansas City, Missouri. He also leaves 12 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Maurice lived a good life, and although he will be missed, our memories mean he will be remembered forever.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial will follow at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines, with Rev. Rick Miller officiating and military Honors provided by Cumming American Legion Post No. 562. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Maurice’s family for later designation. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home on Waverly is assisting the family.