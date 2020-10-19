Over 30 friends — bicyclists many of them — came from throughout the Cedar Valley on Wednesday, Oct. 14 to join Betty and Tony Smith at Waverly’s Rail Trail to remember a husband, father, and avid cyclist, the late Frank Smith, and dedicate a trailside bench bearing the inscription, “May your memory ride on.”
“When Frank was laughing, I knew everything was alright,” remembered Allen Carlson, Smith’s fellow long distance riding bicyclist and friend.
And if laughter is the barometer, this group was feeling alright.
“His laughter was infectious. Frank laughed with his whole body,” reminisced Bob Kressig, who led group members to share memories of Frank Smith. Then, the Leisure Services team, led by Garrett Riordan removed the cover from the newly installed bench at the trailhead near the Lions’ Club shelter.
“A trail memorial was a wish he expressed several times when we moved to Waverly from Janesville. He rode some part of the Rail Trail almost daily during the season,” said Betty Smith who heaped praise on the Leisure Services team who made it happen.
Smith came to cycling late in life, and it sustained his physical and mental health well into his 80s. He grew a circle of friends that became a family, with wife Betty his steady support team. Patience, good humor and the ability to listen to others made him a group favorite. He mentored and often out-paced riders a generation younger.
“I can’t say I rode with Frank, because he was way too fast. But I was on rides with him,” mused Bill Boyd of Clarksville.
Following his retirement from John Deere, Inc., Smith trained for his first of an impressive 28 RAGBRAI rides. Smith was 82 on his last RAGBRAI ride. Often, he’d ride west to the start of the Iowa ride, or return home by bicycle getting in two weeks of riding.
As his skill and endurance increased, Smith took on new challenges, like riding across Colorado in several “Ride The Rockies” events. He cycled from Long Beach, California to Washington, D.C., to celebrate Iowa’s 150th birthday. Twice. In 1995 Smith completed the 5,200 mile Ride Across America 100 days. And there were rides in Europe, too.
A new cycling group evolved in the Cedar Valley, self-named ‘Team Bag of Donuts.’ Members of ‘Bag of Donuts,’ pronounced with a decidedly New Jersey accent garnered Italian Mafia-type names. Group members mimic Tony Soprano telling their names and job titles.
Frank Smith and Frank Brown, the only two Black riders of the 30 Iowans who Rode the Rockies were looked up to by younger riders.
“We all wanted to be Frank, so each of us got a ‘Frank’ name, like Frank & Beans, or “Ballpark Frank,” “Frank-Incense” and “Frank-N-Stein” explained Jeff Franzen. Franzen joked that Betty only knew Frank’s friends by their “Frank Names.”
Frank’s son Tony Smith, a minister at New Creations Church in Iowa City basked in the stories of respect and love, “It is so comforting to hear from others how great Frank was. He was everybody’s favorite. I haven’t heard all these stories because I learned that whatever happens on a ride, stays on the ride.”
In a fitting conclusion to the bittersweet dedication, bicyclists Joan Weidemann, riding Frank Smith’s bike, and Sue Green set off down the trail on a warm October day, buffeted by gusty winds foretelling a change in the weather. It’s what Frank would have done.