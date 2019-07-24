With one month until the filing period opens for the 2019 municipal election, there are several mayoral, council and school board seats up for grabs across the area on Nov. 5.
In Waverly, three council seats and the mayoral position will be on the ballot. The mayor position is a two-year term that would expire Jan. 1, 2021, while Wards 2 and 4 and the at-large seat available are four-year terms to expire 2023.
The current officeholders on the 2019 city ballot are Mayor Dean Soash, Ward 2 Councilman Dan McKenzie, Ward 4 Councilman Mike Sherer and At-Large Councilwoman Edith Waldstein. So far, only Sherer has said he would not run for another term.
For the first time since the Iowa Legislature made a change in local election laws, school board elections will also be on the November ballot at the same time. Until now, school elections were held in September.
This year, there are three of the five Waverly-Shell Rock School Board seats up for election, Districts 2, 3 and 5. District 2 is held by current board President Kelly Flege, District 3 is held by current Vice President Dennis Epley, and District 5 is held by Alisha Jensen.
Nomination petitions are available from the city clerk’s office, county auditor’s office and on the Iowa Secretary of State’s website. The first day of filing is Aug. 26, with filing closing at 5 p.m. Sept. 19 to be included on the Nov. 5 election.
On the petitions, candidates are required to gather at least 25 signatures for the Waverly city and Waverly-Shell Rock school elections, as both have populations of more than 3,500. For areas less than 3,500 population but more than 100 residents, petitions need 10 signatures, and those 99 or less only require five voters to sign.