This fall’s election season may be a summer’s length away, but Waverly’s mayor Adam Hoffman kicked it off Wednesday with an official announcement: He is seeking a second term.
Here is the most important lesson he learned on the job in two years:
“There are a lot of people that presume they know how the city fully operates, but until you get into a position where you are exposed and learn many of the intricacies of how it works, you really don’t know,” he said.
Four council seats are also on the ballot for this year’s city election: Wards 1, 3 and 5, held respectively by Brian Birgen, Rod Drenkow and Tim Kangas, and one of the two at-large seats, held by Ann Rathe.
A former law enforcement officer and currently a planner at a funeral home in Grundy Center, Hoffman, 41, had never held elected office prior to the mayorship. In fact, when he first contemplated serving in local government, he briefly considered whether to run for mayor or at-large councilman.
But today, he is clear in his wishes — he says he is ready for a second term and prepared to build on what he had started in his first.
When he won, little did he know that it would fall on him to lead the council through a pandemic that took up half of his time in office.
In many ways, the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic challenged local governments as they did every aspect of normalcy, but after a short period of adjustment of moving the public’s business in a Zoom format, the Waverly City Council found its pace.
“There is a bigger responsibility of the mayor and the council to be interactive with the community,” Hoffman said. “I had hoped to interact with the community face to face, but the pandemic changed that. Those things are out of our control, we had to roll with the punches.”
With the exception of two meetings, the mayor led 40 meetings from the council chambers, along with the city clerk, while the rest of the council and staff — and the public — participated remotely.
“We had to find alternative ways to engage,” Hoff said. “If this [the pandemic] had happened 15, 20 years ago, it would have been catastrophic, technology was the saving grace.”
Hoffman, who is also a history buff, said that as he nears the end of his first term as the city’s 51st mayor, he feels that communication, collaboration and cooperation, or, as he calls it “the 3 C’s” he had based his run on, have served him well.
“Communicating is more than sending out a message,” he wrote in a statement to the paper. “It is also fielding questions, opinions, concerns. One must then respond to them respectfully and in a timely manner.
“Collaborating with the departments in the city and also with entities that have a vested interest with the city, such as Bremer County, the Waverly-Shell Rock School District, Wartburg and our local businesses is crucial.
“Cooperation doesn’t always mean one person simply giving in to another person’s theory on a matter. More often than not, it is a compromise through the use of sharing facts and opinions to come to an outcome that benefits the most.”
During his term, Hoffman actively engaged the community as a fact-finder and traffic controller of sorts. When commenters would express a concern or ask questions in response to reporting from this newspaper or other news organizations, or during city council, he would take it upon himself to provide a link to direct readers to the original documents or encourage further communication with him for the resolution of the issue.
He said that in contrast to the practices of the past, community members expect immediate responses from those in office today.
“When people run for public office, they need to understand this is the expectation,” he said.
Among his accomplishments this year, Hoffman lists the creation of the Human Equity and Diversity Commission, which had been identified as a need in the 2018 Strategic Planning Session. Launched as a task force, the body eventually took on a commission status.
Hoffman, who served as an officer in Clarksville and as the police chief in Tripoli, said one of the hardest things he had done as mayor in his first term was this:
“Vocally showing support to our law enforcement in the fact that they were heavily scrutinized over the past year, and the fact that we are fortunate that we have a very dignified and professional law enforcement agency here,” he said. “I consistently praise the work that they do. But also supporting the fact that what some law enforcement officers do and how they conduct themselves is inappropriate, educating that you can’t put everybody in the same pot.”
He added: “If something of the caliber of the events of last summer had happened here, we would hold them accountable.”
Asked about his insights regarding the mayor’s job, Hoffman explains it like this:
“The mayor is the knitting needles to a knitter and the yarn is the council and the city staff, and they are the ones that choose the color, the size, the pattern,” he said. “Ideas, opinions, facts that channel through, and the community manipulates the needles.”
He said the experience of being at the helm of city government has been nothing short of a learning curve. He and wife Brandie have three kids, Peyton, 14, Brooklyn, 12, and Brogan, 9.
“It has been rewarding and educational for me and my family as well,” he said.