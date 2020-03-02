A big “Pete for Iowa” sign at the intersection of Fourth Street and Fourth Avenue Southwest has greeted motorists on their way into or out of town for months now.
The sign and the way its custodians have cared for it — it is lit on a timer — tells the story about how some Bremer County Democrats felt about the candidacy of the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor for the party’s nomination.
Pete Buttigieg stumped in Waverly Nov. 3 to a packed cafeteria at the high school, eliciting an enthusiastic response in an age-diverse audience.
He then squeaked out a victory in the Iowa caucuses, past Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, garnering 14 national delegates to Sanders’ 12, which, despite the muddled reporting of the Iowa Democratic Party results and several recounts, has stood.
Buttigieg won Bremer County with 412 participants supporting him in the final alignment during the Feb. 3 Iowa Caucuses, ahead of runner-up Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Former Vice President Joe Biden and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar were tied for third, and Sanders rounded out the top five.
But when late Sunday afternoon, after a poor showings in Nevada and South Carolina and just before Super Tuesday, Buttigieg ended his run for the nomination, Bremer County Democrats who have cheered him all along, were disappointed but confident that Mayor Pete is not done with politics.
“He would have made a fantastic president,” said Rod Drenkow, a businessman and a city councilman who introduced Buttigieg three months ago at the high school.
Drenkow praised Buttigieg for making the difficult decision to suspend his campaign when he did.
“When he saw it was no longer in the best interest of the country and the Democratic party, he said, ‘I’m done,’” Drenkow said.
And then on Monday afternoon, the Democratic field thinned out even more, when Klobuchar announced she was suspending her campaign and would endorse Biden. She had earned one delegate in Iowa.
Al Charlson, the Bremer County Chairman, who supported Klobuchar, said Buttigieg built a lot of support in the county.
“And that was true across the state,” he said. “His departure should consolidate support for the more moderate side.”
The Rev. Mark Anderson, of the Northeastern Iowa Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, who is assistant to the bishop, said Buttigieg, whom he supported, ran a good campaign.
“As young as he is, this is just a good start for him in a national career,” Anderson said. “He had good ideas.”
Area Dems thought Buttigieg supporters are likely to coalesce around the remaining centrist candidates.
“They will probably drift toward Joe Biden,” Anderson said.
Charlson said Biden would make a great nominee.
“He is a great guy, a fantastic campaigner, my concern is that the Democratic Party is looking at a new generation, but he is kind of the old guard,” Charlson said. “But I will wholeheartedly throw my support to Joe.”