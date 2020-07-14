Mayor Adam Hoffman made the following proclamation during the July 6 meeting of the Waverly City Council that made July 11 “1-133rd Infantry Regiment — Ironman Battalion Day”:
WHEREAS, service in the Iowa National Guard has been a selfless and noble calling for generations of Iowans, dating back to the Civil War; and
WHEREAS, thousands of Northeast Iowa civilian-soldiers have volunteered for service at Iowa National Guard armories in Waterloo, Dubuque, Davenport, Oelwein, Iowa City, Iowa Falls, and Charles City; and
WHEREAS, the 133d Infantry Regiment, a part of the 34th Infantry Division, has continuously operated in Northeast Iowa since July 11th, 1921; and
WHEREAS, the 1st Battalion of the 133d Infantry Regiment is proudly known as the Ironman Battalion, a distinction earned during World War II for a record 611 consecutive days in combat, and then re-affirmed during a nearly 22-month mobilization supporting Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2005 to 2007; and
WHEREAS, the 550+ members of the Ironman Battalion are readying for a year-long federal deployment to Southwest Asia as part of Operation Spartan Shield, with operations expected in 27 Middle Eastern countries; and
WHEREAS, community support is vital for the long-term success of the Iowa National Guard, and for the morale and well-being of Ironman Battalion members and their families at home;
THEREFORE, I, Adam P. Hoffman, Mayor of the City of Waverly and the City Council of the City of Waverly, do hereby designate July 11th, 2020 as 1-133d Infantry Regiment — Ironman Battalion Day in Waverly in recognition of the vital role of the Ironman Battalion in our national defense, and I do hereby encourage residents to seek out ways to support our Northeast Iowa National Guardsmen and their families as they answer their country’s call in uniformed service in Iowa and across the globe.