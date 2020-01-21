The first City Council meeting of the New Year is in the books and we are quickly approaching the activities for the 2020-2021 budget. This process has already begun for city staff and will transition to City Council involvement on Jan. 25 with the first of two budget study sessions.
During these public study sessions, the City Council will have the opportunity to review the budgets of prior years to gain an understanding of how our budget has evolved to where it is. Since the budget has carryover items, in the form of debts that we are obligated to pay, most of the new budget is established from the previous budget or budgets.
As usual, the City Council has the final say on what the budget will be when at least four vote in favor of the budget through the budget hearing process.
I encourage you to engage with your City Council members and myself to discuss any concerns you have with our budget. This can be via email, telephone, face-to-face or at one of the budget public hearings that will be conducted during City Council meetings in February and March. The public sessions will be aired on the city’s YouTube channel and you are always welcome to attend in person. These sessions are slated for Jan. 25 and Feb. 8 in the City Council Chambers. Be on the lookout for published agendas for specific times.
Additionally, please take advantage of the public meetings that are coming up rather quickly on a couple matters of importance. The first one was on Jan. 20 from 6-7 p.m. at the Civic Center where information will be shared with citizens regarding the two proposed reconstruction projects at Fourth Street and 10th Street Southwest. Construction documents for both projects will be available for review during this meeting.
The second meeting is on Jan. 30 from 5:30-7 p.m. also at the Civic Center. This meeting will be an opportunity for the city to share information with citizens regarding the proposed ball diamond complex. This will be a great opportunity to become informed as well as engage with the ball diamond task force and engineer of the project.
One final notation is that I share quite a bit of information and engage with citizens on my Facebook page, “Hoffman For Waverly.” The City of Waverly Facebook page is also a great place to receive updates as well. You are also always welcome to attend the City Council meetings and reach out to your elected officials.
I look forward to where the City of Waverly is headed and I hope you will to choose to be informed and engaged with all of the happenings of our community.