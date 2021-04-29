Our community has been quite busy with various events this past month. We have had multiple soccer events, several track meets, the Grand Blue Mile walks, and the Waverly Exotic Swap. I’m sure many remember the swap meet. My fond memory was that of my son bringing home a guinea pig named “Richard.” Others may recall their bargain they got on a chicken, a goat or even quite possibly a snake. For a great handful of people, they will recall the traffic congestion on the Saturday morning of the two-day event. With this event in mind, I welcome you to The Mayor’s Corner.
A community thrives on being an epicenter of activity. Everything from our brick and mortar businesses, the farmers market, Wartburg’s activities, the W-SR School District events, golf tournaments, Chamber of Commerce events, and even Heritage Days and the Bremer County Fair.
These events, and more, all play a vital role in the vibrancy the City of Waverly has to offer. Although it is nice to relax in the evenings and on the weekends, there is always likely something going on in our city that you may be interested in being a part of as a participant or as a spectator.
I have been to the farmers market several times to end up browsing when I find that the Yellow Table Farm is out of their awesome tomatoes. Was my time well spent? I believe so. Was it worth my trip? Certainly. Was I disappointed? Not really. (That’s what you get when you go in the last 10 minutes of the market being open.) Did I return the next week. You bet! Why? Because I believe in the goodness of what our community offers, even though it may not be perfect to my expectations.
This bring me to my focal point. Yes, we have events that don’t go quite as we anticipate they would. We saw this at the swap meet April 17. Traffic was horrendous, to say the least, on the west end of the city. People trying to donate their spring yard cleanup materials to the yard waste site and their recyclables to the recycling center were delayed. People returning home from breakfast at Hy-Vee were inconvenienced as well. I heard of these scenarios, plus many others, and I was determined to understand the root cause.
It simply comes down to the fact the weather was great, lots of people were coming to buy and sell, and there wasn’t enough room and time for them to get where they needed to be. We now all recognize this and I believe those in charge of the venue and the event will work together, along with the city, to better prepare for such a large showing.
The next event is slated for June 12 and 13, and I am sure we all hope to see much less congestion, even with a large attendance.
I ask we always do our best to be accommodating, understanding and respectful when things do get congested and difficult. Nobody wants to see traffic jams in Waverly. Nobody wants to see a situation where emergency vehicles are restricted from responding. Unfortunately, these situations do happen. When they do, we can always count on our police department to be there to do their absolute best to handle the situation for the best outcome, and this is what was observed April 17. They were faced with a challenge and handled it very well.
I look forward to the upcoming farmers markets, the next exotic swap meet and all of the other events, and I hope you all do as well, even if they come with some temporary inconveniences.