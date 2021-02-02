It is “budget season” in the city, across the county, the state and the country.
Municipal budgets are not like a Ronco Showtime Rotisserie where you “set it and forget it." It is an on-going process of balancing the “must do,” “should do” and “could do” fiduciary actions within the city.
For instance, there are things we “must do,” such as pay our employees and pay our debts. These are required for us in order for our city to function and remain in good standing with our bonding firms.
There are things that we “should do,” such as seal coating our streets according to our street maintenance program. If we skip a year on this program it not only adds that amount of work to a subsequent year, but it also adds another year of strain to those streets before the maintenance is performed.
We also then have “could do” items, which may include a project that can be done now rather than waiting for it to become a “must do” item. We unknowingly saw this with the old Water Pollution Control dome building that was recently demolished. Once the work began, the contractors found that the structure was in worse condition than we perceived it to be in. It was most definitely a good thing it was coming down.
The city staff works diligently with the budget in mind throughout the year. The staff focuses on drafting what the following budget year’s budget may look like beginning in October of the preceding year. Often times, the next budget already has things rolling into it that were identified early as “should do” or “could do” that have transitioned to “must do.”
I am looking forward to the upcoming budget session Jan. 30, where the City Council will hopefully be able to manage harmonizing growth with sustainability within our great city.
I was honored to receive the invitation to participate in what I hope will turn into a standing monthly column for the Mayor here in Waverly, even beyond my tenure. The opportunity for the Mayor to go “on the record” as your elected official is something that I believe is not only expected by the readers of this publication, but also a responsibility of the position.
I share quite a bit of information on my “Hoffman for Waverly” Facebook page, but often times one can forget that not everyone utilizes such technology. In order to continue to promote transparency right here in Waverly, we can’t forget what already works. Therefore, I look forward to our monthly “Mayor’s Corner” here in the Waverly Newspapers.