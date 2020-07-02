June 30 marked 180 days that I have been seated as your Mayor of the City of Waverly. Often times, elected officials will provide a snapshot of their first 100 days in office, but I felt that capturing what has happened in the first six months of my term was appropriate.
I would first like to thank all of you have supported me as I began to learn the intricacies of being your Mayor. Yes, it is accurate to say that it is what I expected. Quite a bit of communication does occur through your city’s CEO. Emails, phone calls, text messages, instant messages on social media as well as impromptu conversations in public are important, encouraged and appreciated.
Most notably in these communications are the comments from several of those individuals who had their doubts about my ability to conduct the professional business of the city. Their comments rescinded those uncertainties and they are now eager to see a continuation of the representation that is founded on dignity and respect.
In these first six months I have worked diligently to facilitate an environment where the City Council, city staff, the citizens and other community stakeholders are able to improve on their ability to collaborate, communicate and cooperate. This results in overall progress. I’ve presided over 12 City Council meetings and four City Council Study Sessions and brought us through the 2020-21 budget session.
As we are in the midst of the annual “construction season”, we see where 10th Street Southwest, 20th Street Northwest, as well as 4th Street SW are all underway toward much needed improvements. The west 218 business route construction will be commencing this summer as well.
The downtown streetscape program that was initiated under previous administrations is nearing completion with the installation of the trees. We should see the final components of trash receptacles and a few other items being placed relatively soon.
The demolition of the old Water Pollution Control dome building is scheduled, which will support the Cedar River Park with materials being repurposed for sub-base material.
Having only been in progress for one week, the Cedar River Park grading work is off to a great start. It will be exciting to witness the development of this land to such a wonderful resource for our community. Please remain engaged in this project as it will need the support of the community to become a success.
The Waverly Historical Lofts are now ready for occupancy. On Thursday, June 25, a virtual open house was held with the key stakeholders. It is amazing to see properties change into things once never imagined. We hope to see this with the Red Fox Inn in the future. The city is close to finalizing acquisition of the property to then begin to find a developer to transition this property to something usable as well.
The Whitetail Bluffs development west of the Waverly Utilities office is beginning to take shape. We are hopeful to see additional in-fill of other available development properties in the next few years as well.
Waverly Utilities, recently shared their audit results which speaks of the trust we can place in our municipal utility services.
One would have never imagined our society would have a worldwide pandemic thrown at it, but that is exactly what we have been dealing with. So far, half of our regular meetings and study sessions have been held virtually on Zoom. We have adapted to this, but we can all agree that having meetings in the Council Chambers is much more effective and supports effective dialogue.
Our 2020 Census participation rate has been great. As of June 22 our reporting rate was 73.8%. The reporting rate for the entire State of Iowa is 67.9%. On Aug. 11, enumerators from the Census Bureau will begin conducting their door-to-door non-response follow-up. Your responses are safe, secure and protected by federal law. Your responses can only be used to produce statistics and cannot be used against you by any government agency or court in any way. Please participate
It would not be just to leave out the Third Street Southeast bridge in this communication. I am proud that the city council has been able to engage with each other during the meetings regarding the future of the bridge. I am also glad to have seen the amount of community engagement with the sharing of opinions and suggestions as to what may suit our community for the future. I hope to see more progress toward a resolution, no matter what it is the City Council decides to do going forward, at the July 6 meeting.
In closing, as your Mayor and neighbor I encourage you to continue to engage with me, your City Council and all other elected officials at all levels of government. Continue to encourage them to represent you the best they can and the best way to do that is through courteous communications from you, the citizens who have elected them to serve.