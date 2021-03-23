Last week, I was absent from my first city council meeting since taking office as your mayor. When I decided to seek the election for office, I personally committed myself to the goal of making every meeting reasonably possible.
When my family’s spring break vacation plans were still up in the air as of the week before spring break week, I decided to err on the side of caution and requested Mayor Pro Tem Tim Kangas to preside in my absence. I did watch the meeting on YouTube as it was underway.
During my travels last week with my family to the Venice, Florida, area, I not only took in the sun and salty waves, but I also took note of the communities we visited and asked myself the proverbial question of “what if Waverly were to do something like that?”
In conclusion, I determined that Waverly is one-of-a-kind just as Venice is one-of-a-kind. We can borrow some ideas from other communities to improve, but what makes Waverly is the things we already enjoy.
Where else can you step out into you yard and catch a whiff of Nestlé hot cocoa or stroll along a safe community trail system? Likewise where else other than Venice can you search the sands of the beach for fossilized sharks teeth?
Every community, be it Venice, Decorah, Cedar Falls or even Waverly has its own things it is known for, and some of those things probably shouldn’t be borrowed and brought to another community. This protects communities' character and preserves our’s as well. We should continue to look at ways, especially the inexpensive ones, at how we can continue to grow and become an even more welcoming community that other will want to call home as well.
On a separate note" An item regarding contacting the city council, city staff and myself was brought to my attention late this past week. Yes, the city has undergone an e-mail server transition. This was necessary for the purpose of resiliency and reliability.
During this process the suffix of the email addresses for city officials was changed. The suffix is now @waverlyia.com. Please understand that it was the full intention of the city to have this transition be seamless, but I understand there have been a few issues that I believe have since been remedied.
I have posted the email addresses of each city council member on my Facebook page, “Hoffman for Waverly." I also updated the mailto link which will populate a blank email with the email addresses of the seven city council members and myself. That link is: tinyurl.com/EmailWaverly2021 This link is quite handy as you don’t have to search for everyone’s email address, as they are all provided for you.
Until next month, be safe and do not hesitate to communicate with the council or myself.