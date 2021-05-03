Gov. Kim Reynolds signed on Wednesday a law that set up a rural broadband grant program that will have an initial investment of $100 million to help connect more Iowans to high-speed internet services.
The investment is “a great step forward” according to the leader of a local internet service provider.
“Past years, in their grant program, they’ve allocated fiber, and I think last year it was $15 million,” said Richard McBurney, CEO of Butler-Bremer Communications in Plainfield. “To step up to $100 million and to modify the rules, it should open up a lot of areas for funding, I think it’s a positive step forward.”
Reynolds had asked the Legislature for $150 million for the program in her Condition of the State address back in January. The bill passed both houses unanimously.
“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to sign into law a bill that transforms Iowa’s broadband infrastructure into a powerful network that will enable fast, high-quality connectivity equally across the entire state, opening doors to new opportunities for our communities large and small and resulting in one of the most significant broadband build-outs in the entire country,” Reynolds said during Wednesday's signing ceremony.
She added that she and the legislative leaders agreed to $100 million because she can use federal dollars to supplement the state monies to reach the $150 million goal.
The funding would be used for projects like installation of fiber-optic cables and other equipment. House File 848 also determines the optimal download speed for companies that qualify for grants to be at least 100 megabits per second (Mbps), while other grants would go toward projects that would set upload speeds at a minimum of 20 Mbps.
McBurney hopes that Butler-Bremer can take advantage of the new state program.
“There’s a couple of pieces that need to be done first,” he said. “One of the things … is updating and improving the existing map, and that map will indicate what areas are eligible.
“One that map is updated, we can look at it and see what’s available around us. Hopefully, there are some areas that are available around us that may make sense for us to pursue, and if there are, we’ll participate in it in the fullest extent that we can.”
In the five exchange areas around Butler and Bremer counties that his company provides internet services, McBurney said Butler-Bremer takes advantage of universal access funding to build fiber-optics. Among the areas being utilized are northern Waverly, the Janesville area, near New Hampton and Denver.
“Those areas have not been eligible for any funding,” McBurney said. “We’re funding them through our own operations.”
He anticipates that those areas won’t be funded by the new program, as they meet the state-mandated data stream minimums.
“It’s the other rural areas around us that are lacking in broadband that we would be looking at,” he said. “It provides a funding source, as what we do costs a lot of money to do it. That’s why not everybody does it, and there are such gaps in the rural areas, because that costs a lot of money.”
McBurney said the reason for such high expense is that in many areas, there is maybe one or two, maybe even fewer, premises per mile in the unincorporated areas of Iowa. It sometimes would be prohibitive to get a proper rate of return on a company’s investment if there are only two or three customers within a 3-mile radius.
Over the last year, many people shifted their work and education to the virtual realm as the COVID-19 pandemic led to health safety mitigation measures. Customers of internet service providers needed high-speed access in order to connect with their work computers or participate in a video conference with co-workers or their classes.
McBurney said Butler-Bremer has been able to meet its customers demand fairly easily over the last 13 months.
“If they were put into a work-from-home environment and needed more bandwidth, we were able to provide that with our network,” he said. “To the extent that we could, we were able to hook up people who we could get to that didn’t and now decided that they needed internet.
“We obviously had to be careful how we processed those installations, but we worked out a process that we were able to hook people up and get them going.”
He said the fiber network allowed Butler-Bremer to meet the connection needs of those served. He added it is able to expand bandwidth and provide higher profiles much easier than other types of services.
On top of the state grant program, President Joe Biden is attempting to persuade Congress to pass the American Jobs Plan that would provide billions in rural broadband aid, as part of the nearly $2 trillion infrastructure package. Senators are currently negotiating a smaller bill that would also help with internet access in a bipartisan fashion.
“We’ll have to see what actually comes out of Congress,” McBurney said. “Proposals are one thing, but we would have to see what is in the bill.
“There’s some indications from what the president said that doesn’t make a lot of sense in my opinion and wouldn’t do a lot to expand broadband, but I think there are some better legislation working out of the House that looks pretty positive.”