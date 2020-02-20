The Band Department of Waverly-Shell Rock High School will present a concert at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 in the RADA Auditorium,. This concert will feature three ensembles: the Concert Band, Chamber Winds and the Symphonic Band.
Under the direction of Eric Stover, the Concert Band will perform a Karl King march, a beautiful ballad and two tunes that contain exciting percussion parts. “Celtic Ritual” is a programmatic piece whose style is unique and instantly recognizable. “Concerto for Percussion Section and Band” shows off one of the band’s strongest sections.
Chamber Winds is a 27-piece ensemble that meets after school once a week. They will play three pieces. “The World Turned Upside Down” will feature the Drum and Fife Corps. Senior Baritone Ryan Sand will solo on “Gentle Annie,” and the familiar “Shenandoah” will finish this portion of the program.
The Symphonic Band, under the direction of Jim Vowels, will start their portion of the night with John Philip Sousa’s “Belle of Chicago” followed by Iowa composer Travis Cross’ “Tribute.”
Dr. Amanda McCandless, University of Northern Iowa Professor of Clarinet, will then come to the Rada Auditorium stage to perform “Capricious Aloysius.” The definition of capricious means “volatile”, “fitful” and “wild”, and these definitions fit this piece to a tee! The night will end with the band’s favorite tune Groove Music.
McCandless has been a member of the UNI Music Faculty since 2008 and is a sought after clinician and soloist. She has performed across the nation and in several countries abroad.