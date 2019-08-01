Local author Linda McCann will be joining us at the Waverly Public Library on Thursday, Aug. 8 at 6:30 p.m. to speak about prisoners of war in Iowa.
Iowa had about 25,000 German, Italian, and Japanese prisoners of war from 1943-1946. Algona and Clarinda were the main camps and there were about 17 branch camps throughout the state.
Waverly had a branch camp south of town. Linda spoke with people who worked with the POWs or got to know them and shares their stories.
For more information, call the Waverly Public Library at 319-352-1223.