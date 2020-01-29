Waverly-Shell Rock High School does not have a swimming team, but that hasn't stopped a few W-SR students from finding a way to compete in the sport the past few months.
Senior Logan McCullough and junior Matt Durbin have been a part of the Cedar Falls High School boys swim team this season, and the two have been making the daily trek to Cedar Falls for practices and meets since mid-November.
Saturday brought the Mississippi Valley Conference boys varsity super meet at Dubuque Hempstead High School, and the Cedar Falls Tigers finished fifth in the meet and third in their division.
Durbin competed in the 200-yard freestyle (finishing third), the 50-yard freestyle (first), the 200-yard free relay (second), and the 400-yard free relay (fourth).
McCullough swam freestyle as part of the 200-yard medley relay (finishing sixth) and also swam in the 100-yard backstroke (sixth).
Durbin and McCullough will compete with Cedar Falls in the district meet on Feb. 8 in Marshalltown.