Saturday brought the 2019 Senior All-Star Cross Country Race at the Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny, and representing Waverly-Shell Rock High School were seniors Logan McCullough and Evan Ellsworth.
McCullough finished 21st out of 68 runners with a time of 18:06, and Ellsworth finished 48th with a time of 18:56.
Per iowarunjumpthrow.com, it was up to coaches to nominate athletes from their respective schools to compete in the meet, given they met the criteria:
1. The runner must be a senior
2. The runner must have an extablished time of 17:50 or below as a senior (or 21:50 or below for girls)
3. The runner must be in good standing with the team and high school prior to the meet
Both McCullough and Ellsworth met the above criteria and ran Saturday.
"It was a fun event for the boys to wrap up their high school cross country season," said Janet McCullough, Logan's mother, in an email. "Prior to the start of the girls race, all of the senior runners were introduced and photographed as part of the meet to acknowledge their accomplishments as senior runners."
Results for the meet could not be found online.