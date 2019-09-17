The Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois McDonald’s Restaurants, including Waverly, announced they will match donations up to $100,000 made at the area McDonald’s restaurants from Sept. 14-29. This commitment by the local McDonald’s owners will support the Ronald McDonald House of Iowa City in its efforts to refresh the interior of the 35-year-old house.
When a family travels to Iowa City to seek medical care for a sick or injured child, they face many challenges — from finding an affordable place to stay to keeping their family together during treatment.
The Ronald McDonald House of Iowa City removes many of these barriers so families can stay close to each other and the care they need when they need it the most. Since opening its doors in 1985, RMHC-EIWI has provided a “Home-Away-From-Home” to thousands of guests, allowing families to spend more time with their sick children, interact with their doctors and care teams, and make important decisions about their care.
The Jensens from Cedar Falls know firsthand the services that RMHC-EIWI provides to families from our community. Drexton Jensen was born two months early in Waterloo to Zack and Jocelyn Jensen via emergency c-section. Drexton had intestinal blockage at birth and required surgery at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. Leaving for Iowa City as quickly as Zack and Jocelyn did, they were prepared to sleep at the hospital to be close to their newborn. Staying overnight at a hotel miles away just wasn’t going to be an option for the new parents. Fortunately, they heard about the Ronald McDonald House in Iowa City and were able to reserve a room.
“Leaving as quick as we did from Cedar Falls was a crazy time for us,” explained Joceyln. “Once we got settled at RMH, we realized that everything we needed was all around us. Food, toiletries, showers, and a shuttle that would take us to the hospital so we could see Drexton.”
Zack eventually had to go back to work in Cedar Falls while his wife stayed at the house. Even though they were separated by about 90 miles, Zack knew he didn’t have to worry about his family.
“My wife had her own room and was in a safe place,” Zack said. “It eased my mind while working knowing my family was being taken care of at the Ronald McDonald House.”
The Ronald McDonald House of Iowa City is getting ready for a major refresh that will ensure that the house continues to be a safe, welcoming place for families like the Jensens at such a critical point in their lives. The local McDonald’s owners have committed to supporting these updates. The refresh includes new flooring and fresh paint throughout the house, a complete kitchen remodel to bring it to commercial kitchen standards, a complete remodel of the main office/reception area to improve safety and security, and an extended parking lot.
Donations can be made at the local McDonald’s restaurant, by texting RONALD to 50155, or by mailing a check to the Ronald McDonald House at 730 Hawkins Drive, Iowa City, IA 52246.