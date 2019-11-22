Celebrate the holiday season in style by attending “Holiday Grande 2019,” a dazzling, all-new stage production featuring International Steinway Artist, Jim McDonough.
Jim will be joined by his professional 14-piece orchestra and a cast of sensational singers and dancers performing your favorite Christmas music and other all-time favorites. This awe-inspiring event is a grand combination of beautiful music, spectacular sets and costumes, and the true spirit of the season.
This tour has been in support of Camp Courageous since its inception and Camp is continuously grateful for Jim’s support. Find more information about the 2019 Holiday Grande Tour and a link to tickets at www.campcourageous.org/jim-mcdonough today!
McDonough’s show will appear at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in Cedar Falls.