A man who was found by Waterloo Police in possession of a stolen safe, ammunition and over 1,000 pills containing alprazolam, a Schedule IV controlled substance, was sentenced March 26, 2021, to more than five years in federal prison.
Bradley McMahan, 36, of Waterloo, received the prison term after an Oct. 13, 2020, guilty plea to being a felon and an unlawful drug user in possession of ammunition.
In a plea agreement, McMahan admitted on Oct. 24, 2019, Waterloo Police officers searched his home and found a stolen gun safe that contained over 1,000 counterfeit pills containing alprazolam and ammunition when McMahan obtained the safe after it had been stolen.
McMahan was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. McMahan was sentenced to 63 months’ imprisonment and also must serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
McMahan is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Patrick J. Reinert and investigated by the Waterloo Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.