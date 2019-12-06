Waverly-Shell Rock senior Tyler McNally was taking part in a school ping pong tournament when he felt a buzz coming from the cell phone in his pocket.
McNally put down his paddle, looked at his screen and saw something incredible.
The Twitter account for the River Battle Bowl, a prep all-star game featuring the top football prospects from Iowa and Nebraska, had sent him a direct message, asking him to play.
McNally immediately left the ping pong tournament — hard to blame him — to go call his parents. He later called and thanked W-SR head coach Mark Hubbard for nominating him.
Fast forward to Nov. 30, and McNally was just the third ever Go-Hawk to play in the River Battle Bowl, played at Gale Wickersham Stadium in Council Bluffs.
Nebraska defeated Iowa 28-17 on that Saturday, but that didn't at all take away from the experience the senior had.
"It’s always a big deal to be chosen for that stuff, especially that game," McNally said. "It’s rare to be chosen. It was awesome. We had a few practices, and one of them was inside because the weather was cold. We got there and it was super cool because we got to do equal reps, because everybody had the same kinds of experience."
Tyler actually wasn't the first McNally to play in the bowl game. His older brother Joey, a junior on the Simpson College football team, played in the game in 2016. Jordan Gayer, who plays football at Northern Iowa, represented W-SR in 2017.
It was a worthy honor for the senior, who was first team all-district as a linebacker this year, as well as all-district academic.
The game itself was of the gritty category, as the cold, sleety weather prevented any high-flying offensive action.
McNally played wide receiver for the Iowa team, and while he was able to run a few routes, he didn't receive any targets or catches.
"I think we only threw the ball about nine or eight times," he said. "It was a wet game. It was sleeting and such there. We ran the ball a lot, so I had some big blocks in the game."
As it turns out, neither team payed much attention to the passing game. McNally said the Nebraska team had just five passing plays — two of which ended in interceptions — but its ground game controlled the affair as it got the win.
"It was a back-and-forth battle until the end," McNally said. "Our offense kind of slowed down a little bit. They had a really good run game."
Given how the River Battle Bowl selects the top football players from both states, the level of competition is naturally higher than that of a regular season.
Compared to the teams W-SR plays in the fall that feature all classes of athletes, the Nebraska and Iowa teams were stacked with the cream of the crop.
"They chose the top guys from the schools around here, so there was a lot higher competition," McNally said. "It was a lot faster paced, I feel like. But for our practices, I felt it was more relaxed because everyone knew what they were doing. It wasn’t as much teaching, just learning the plays."
Now that football is all wrapped up, McNally will turn his attention to rugby.
The senior, who plays for the W-SR rugby club, was selected to play for the Team Iowa rugby team his sophomore and junior years, and he's hoping he gets chosen again this spring.
After he graduates, McNally hopes to play football at the collegiate level and study criminal justice.