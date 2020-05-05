Wanting to get a great education and be surrounded by people who would support him led Waverly-Shell Rock senior Tyler McNally to stay near home to play football for Wartburg College.
McNally, who had 333 all-purpose yards as a receiver and kick returner and 34½ tackles on defense during the Go-Hawks’ 3-6 2019 campaign, chose the Knights over Simpson College. He said several factors led to his decision to stay in Waverly.
“I wanted to know I was getting a great education to set myself up for success in the future,” McNally told Waverly Newspapers by email. “I also wanted to be in a community where the professors and my peers would push me to be the best I could be. I found this at both of my two final colleges.
“The facilities at Wartburg also impacted my decision a lot. It is easy to overlook the outstanding facilities that Wartburg has since I have grown up with them in my hometown. It was when I started going on college visits did I realize that Wartburg had a lot more to offer.”
He was excited to see the type of opportunities he would have at Wartburg, including intramural sports and clubs. He hopes to continue as a wide receiver with the Knights while majoring in sociology with a criminal justice emphasis or computer sciences.
McNally said playing football under Coach Mark Hubbard was more than just catching the pigskin or tackling opponents. McNally said the staff were able to teach the players life lessons.
“I have become a better man while playing this sport,” McNally said. “I think a couple of things that I can take from the coaches moving forward is that the road can get bumpy at times, but that does not mean stop.
“The coaches have always said that nobody is bigger than the Go-Hawks. This is something that has stuck with me ever since the first time I heard it. Everyone has a role whether it is a family, a job, or a football team. One man is not greater than the other just because of the position they are in. Everyone needs to work together in order to reach the final goal.”
One of his fondest memories was playing in the 2018 Ag Bowl at Go-Hawk Stadium against North Fayette Valley, while off the gridiron was the annual team campout.
“Every year at the beginning of the season the team would bus down to Cedar Springs camp and spend a night there,” he recalled. “We would go paintballing and tubing. At the end of the night we would have a bonfire where we would share what we would bring to the team, our favorite memories, and the seniors would say a few words.”
He also participated in rugby, which was introduced at W-SR during the spring of his freshman year. The club won the state title in 2017 and 2018 and was third in 2019 before the coronavirus cancelled the 2020 season. He was also on the Eastern Iowa and All-Iowa select teams.
McNally plans to enter a career in law enforcement.
“My goal in the future is to try to be the best teammate that I can be in order to keep the team’s great reputation in place,” he said. “I am looking forward to growing in all aspects that this sport gives which is persistence, teamwork, self-motivation, and goal setting. I would be able to use these skills as I move into my future away from college.”