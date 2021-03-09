Iowans currently enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan have options to switch through the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment period that continues through March 31.
“During this open enrollment period, Iowans can switch to a different Medicare Advantage Plan, with or without drug coverage. They can even go back to Original Medicare and, if needed, join a Medicare Prescription Drug Plan,” Kristin Griffith, Director of the Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) in Des Moines stated.
Iowans switching Medicare Advantage Plans or switching to Original Medicare with or without a Medicare drug plan, will have new coverage start the first day of the month after your new plan gets your request for coverage.
“Iowans should keep in mind, if you go back to Original Medicare, you may not be able to buy a Medicare Supplement insurance policy. Call (319) 483-1300 to be connected to a SHIIP counselor who can help you make the change and answer your questions,” Griffith said.
The Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period isn’t for people who are enrolled in Original Medicare or are enrolled in a Medicare Cost plan.
Waverly Health Center is Bremer County’s SHIIP sponsor. SHIIP is a free, confidential counseling program provided by the State of Iowa Insurance Division. SHIIP does not sell, endorse or promote any insurance products.