Where can I go to find answers about Medicare prescription drug plans? Are mammograms covered by Medicare Part B? What is a Medicare Advantage plan? I will be turning 65—who can help me understand Medicare? My medications have gotten so expensive I just can’t afford to take them all, is there any help? I was contacted about providing my Medicare number for a free service, is this on the up and up?
Answers to these questions can be found by meeting with Lee Weber, a Senior Health Insurance information (SHIIP) — Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) volunteer counselor at the MercyOne Shipp Office located at 2101 Kimball Ave, Waterloo, Iowa. People wishing to schedule an appointment with a SHIIP—SMP counselor should call 319-272-7857.
SHIIP—SMP is service of the State of Iowa. Trained certified SHIIP—SMP volunteer counselors provide free informational materials as well as one-to-one assistance with questions and problems related to Medicare benefits, Medicare supplement insurance, Medicare and insurance claims, and education on how to guard against becoming a victim of Medicare fraud.
SHIIP—SMP does not recommend insurance companies, plans or agents. Volunteers answer questions and provide impartial information to assist Iowans on Medicare to make informed decisions and to learn how to detect and report Medicare scams.