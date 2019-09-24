Welcome to Medicare is a free monthly seminar hosted by MercyOne and offered by the Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP). The seminar is held the first Wednesday of each month and open to anyone approaching Medicare age.
The next Welcome to Medicare seminar will be held at 5 p.m. Oct. 2.
This seminar will cover:
• Medicare Parts A and B benefits
• Prescription Drug Benefits (Part D)
• Medicare Advantage Plans
• Medicare Supplement Insurance
All seminars are held at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Classroom 2, 3421 West Ninth St., Waterloo. Please register by calling 319-272-7857.
This presentation is given by a trained SHIIP volunteer. All SHIIP volunteers are trained in Medicare issues by the state of Iowa’s Insurance Division. SHIIP is a service of the State of Iowa and does not sell or promote any insurance companies, policies or agents.