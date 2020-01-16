Pastor Mike Blair arrived at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Waverly, one month ago and is already connecting with residents, staff and family members. He can be seen all around the Bartels campus visiting with residents, family members, leading Bible studies and worship services and many times with his guitar in hand, as he shares his musical talents as well.
Everyone is invited to meet Pastor Mike during an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at Aspen Cottage, the newest addition to the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community campus. It is an assisted living community uniquely designed for various stages of memory loss.
Attendees may enter from the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community green parking lot off of 20th Street Northwest, Waverly. Refreshments and snacks will be served, door prizes drawn including a $25 gift card, make-and-take craft activity and tours offered.
Information will be available about the various stages of memory loss and how Aspen Cottage helps families during this transition time in a safe and caring environment with nurturing and experienced staff.
The mission of Aspen Cottage is to provide the best quality of life while maintaining one’s level of independence as long as possible. It is designed to reflect a home-like atmosphere with an open floor plan and kitchen.
Social and stimulating activities are specifically created for the residents, including music therapy and full-time chaplaincy services.
Bartels is committed to the health of body and spirit. The chaplaincy services now led by Pastor Mike are an essential part of the spiritual needs through daily prayers and devotions, Bible studies, Sunday worship services, hospital visits and personal support for residents, families and staff.
Pastor Mike is enjoying getting to know the community of Bartels and Waverly through his interactions with residents, staff and community members. He explained he has received a very gracious welcome here and has been made to feel at home in a new place.
Pastor Mike and his wife Sue were previously in Decorah and he served as chaplain at Luther College. “There are many similarities between my call here at Bartels and college ministry, even though they are different chapters of life. They are both a time of change and preparation and integrated care of the whole person, not just spiritual.” He went on to explain a part of his role in both settings is to build confidence and trust with family members. They want to know their loved one is being taken care, whether this is talking to parents of a prospective college student or a son or daughter of a parent being cared for at Bartels.
Not only the mission at Bartels, enriching lives through quality services and Christian care, but the fact it is embodied and practiced at Bartels is what drew Pastor Mike here.
He is looking forward to building on the legacy and mission at Bartels as he gets to know residents, family members, staff and community members. He believes ministry grows out of relationships, whether this is within Bartels or with community partners including area churches and their congregations, the Wartburg community and other organizations.
Everyone in the community is welcome to attend Sunday, Jan. 19, to meet Pastor Mike and view the newest addition of the Bartels campus, Aspen Cottage. Please enter from the Green Parking Lot off of 20th Street Northwest, Waverly, from 1 to 3 p.m.