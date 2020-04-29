He writes instrumentals with the same ease with which he writes algorithms.
He is the guy who, on the occasion of the most recent global Palindrome Day, which happened on Feb. 2, and celebrated the fact that the 02/02/2020 sequence of numbers can be read the same forward as backward, composed a fitting tune.
In order to drive home the point of the rarity of the palindrome date — the last time the numbers aligned in such a pattern was over 900 years ago — this young musician named his melody “Palindrome” to reflect the fact that the notes are the same going forward, as backward.
But in his creative mind, the composition alone did not suffice to underscore the uniqueness of the occasion.
To showcase it, the 17-year-old Waverly native then created a matching palindromic video, in which, in a split screen, he plays a melody forward on electric guitar, and then the video reverses to play the melody backwards, all accompanied by an acoustic guitar.
You have to see it to believe it.
You have to hear it to grasp it.
Wait until the rest of the world catches on to this homegrown talent.
It won’t take long.
And now, the drum roll for his name, please:
He is Sleepy Bones Allison, the talented musician who has his own YouTube channel.
Or, you may know him as Paul Bingham Zelle, the mathlete, whose team just won the state Mathlete Tournament in the small school division.
He is also a senior at Waverly-Shell Rock High School, and has the honor of being a part of Class 2020, the seniors whose final year was derailed by a global pandemic.
Since school was canceled as part of the coronavirus curbing measures, Paul has found himself playing his guitar more than usual.
How the music genes came to be in his veins is a matter of mystery.
His family has deep roots in Waverly and his great uncle, the late Les Zelle, was Waverly’s mayor from 1994-1997, and another great uncle, Edgar Zelle, is a retired minister.
Neither Paul’s mother, Elizabeth Bingham, a writer, nor his father, John Zelle, a professor and chair of the computer science department at Wartburg College, are professional performers.
But together, the parents, along with their firstborn, Emily Bingham, now 21, and a Wartburg student, have nurtured and helped develop Paul’s interest in music.
A photo from the family album when he was barely 5, sitting on the floor, his legs crossed, hugging a blue Jay Turser 3/4 guitar as tall as him, captures the pensive, intense look that still persists in Paul’s eyes today.
Yes, the little boy is looking at the camera, but his eyes are looking through it, as if mapping an old soul’s journey into the future.
Paul, who started performing one year after that photo was taken, at the age of 6, had taught himself to strum the guitar, using books, quite the accomplishment for a child, as it takes patience and diligence to eke out a tune.
Later on, when Paul heard Stevie Ray Vaughn play “Pride and Joy,” it was a turning moment for him.
“I decided that I really wanted to learn to play blues guitar that style,” he said.
On the stage, he was Sleepy Bones Allison, a name coined by a blues name generator in an effort to translate a person’s initials into a blues-sounding name.
Eleven years after his first performance, Paul recalls his appearance at the Cedar Falls event with a certain gentle nostalgia.
It was called Weekend Warriors and meant to encourage musicians to form a band.
Sleepy Bones Allison and his family band — his mom on bass, his dad on drums — made their debut there.
They have not stopped since.
Paul played Buddy Guy’s song, “Mary Had a Little Lamb,” a melody he performed for this writer with great dexterity during a recent Zoom interview.
“I have improved since then,” he said shyly.
Paul’s parents recognized that his sprouting talent needed a field to blossom, so they made sure he had the resources and the support to do just that.
He was ready to learn from one of the best, so he studied under the tutelage of Craig Erickson, an internationally renowned blues guitarist, who became his mentor and guided him to develop his sense of individuality and style.
The unique sound of Sleepy Bones Allison soon got the attention of area fest planners.
Paul has performed at celebrations like Sturgis Falls, the College Hills Arts Festival, and the Shell Rock Fourth of July. He jammed with Bob Dorr, the iconic rock’n’roll Cedar Falls musician and NPR show host, in several gigs, most recently at the New Year’s Eve party at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
Paul has taken full advantage of the music program at the high school. He plays percussion in band, violin in orchestra, guitar in jazz band and sings bass in choir.
For him, music composition is not a deliberate act of discipline like calisthenics, but rather, an act of exploration akin to that of a scientist searching for the right species of notes that together form a musical union.
“Mainly, I just get an idea for something, then try to develop it,” he said.
Lyrics, he admits, rarely come to him, as words are not his forte, but his dad’s poetic writing abilities come in handy when they work as a team.
Recently, father and son collaborated in a piece called “Wasting Time,” where Paul wrote the music and dad John contributed the lyrics.
So far, Paul has composed about 30 pieces and only seven of them have lyrics.
“I improvise a lot,” he told me. “I don’t play the same way twice.”
With the understanding of improvisation’s power and proper place in his artistic expression, as well as with all the talents at his fingertips, Paul wants to pursue a major in physics and computer science at Wartburg College.
But he does not discount the possibility of being a performing musician as well.
The pandemic-related stay-at-home mode rhythm of life has given Sleepy Bones Allison and his family more opportunities to play and bond as a band.
“I enjoy playing music and writing songs,” he said. “My favorite song might still be ‘Pride and Joy.’”