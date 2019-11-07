Iowa has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the entire country. Typically, this is promoted as a positive statistic – and it is. However, it also causes issues for many businesses in this state – job openings are harder to fill with qualified and dependable workers.
There are more than 35,000 job openings in the State of Iowa. Many are going unfilled because Iowa employers are struggling to find employees in their communities or employees with the skill sets necessary to meet the requirements of the position.
As recently noted by Pew’s Stateline, this problem is not unique to Iowa, but is being experienced by nearly every state. To address this labor shortage, policy makers and economic development professionals need to find ways to attract more people to Iowa and encourage re-entry to the workforce by many who have given up looking for jobs because they lack required skills, lack necessary education, or may have criminal records.
We have long recognized this challenge and have been working to address the needs of both workers and employers. Over the last few years, the legislature has passed Future Ready Iowa to increase and improve the skills of Iowa’s workforce beyond a high school degree and supported the initiative with a $17.5 million commitment. The goal of Future Ready Iowa is to ensure Iowans are prepared for the careers of today and tomorrow while creating opportunities for Iowans of all ages and experiences through programs focused on high school students, higher education, and employers.
High school students have access to summer internships where they can gain on-the-job work experiences and the necessary skills to be successful in the workplace. They will also have the option to take free college level courses in the summer correlating with a high-demand career following graduation.
Employers are also encouraged to invest in the workforce. The Legislature created an employer innovation program aimed at encouraging new and creative ways to train and attract workers to high-demand jobs and careers.
A volunteer mentor program was created to foster mentorships and assist students who are about to enter the workforce in a high-demand field.
These connections often play a critical role for students who are looking for career advice and networking opportunities. Additionally, the Legislature worked to encourage apprenticeships with smaller businesses to develop talent in Iowa through the Future Ready Iowa program.
Additionally, we recognize that without adequate housing, increasing the workforce is difficult. One solution to this problem is the Workforce Housing Tax Credit. This program provides tax benefits to developers who provide housing in Iowa communities, focusing especially on projects using abandoned, empty or dilapidated properties. A Small Cities set aside for this program is available to eligible projects within the 88 least populous counties in the state. The program has been so successful that the legislature increased funding to the program in 2019.
During the 2019 legislative session, House Republicans also passed legislation allowing individuals with a criminal record to request from the licensing board whether or not their criminal record will preclude them from the professional license, certification, or registration. Other legislation gave employers specific liability protections to encourage hiring individuals who may have criminal convictions on their record. Another bill required licensing boards in Iowa to prohibit the suspension or revocation of a license issued to a person who is in default of student loans, with the idea that a person can’t repay his student loans if he can’t get a job in the field for which he is trained. We also passed a bill requiring the Electrical Examining Board and Plumbing and Mechanical Systems Board to grant exceptions under specified circumstances for a person who would otherwise be denied a license due to a criminal conviction. In addition, we have begun work on reciprocity for occupational license holders who move to Iowa from other states. So far this covers doctors, nurses, and EMS professionals among others.
We will continue to work in the upcoming 2020 legislative session to remove roadblocks to necessary skills training while also addressing the mid-level housing shortage.
We take the approach that the focus is not just to “get a job to pay the bills,” but to have a rewarding and economically strong career as well. With citizens well-equipped and well trained for the jobs of today and tomorrow, Iowa will be closer to reaching its full workforce potential.