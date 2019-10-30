Meeting of the Minds, Waverly Newspapers’ candidate forum on Wednesday night, showcased platforms and issues fueling the city races in the Nov. 5 election.
Having the opportunity to host this forum every two years never ceases to amaze me.
As the newspaper’s editor, I am at my proudest come election time, as it is on the pages of the Waverly paper, where the hyperlocal is newsworthy, that spirited opinions are shared and robust ideas are exchanged.
Like a local school district, a local hospital, a local library, or a local coffee shop or a farmers market, the newspaper is one of the pillars of the community and one of the measures of its vitality and sustainability.
Sitting in the moderator’s chair at forums like Wednesday’s, I always take a moment to reflect on the hundreds of people who have carved out and protected the special place the paper holds in a community.
In that brief pause before any forum, I thank them all quietly.
Since 1856, when the first edition of the Waverly Republican was published, these unknown and known newspaper pioneers and believers have ensured the longevity and the proud tradition of the paper.
Here, editorial integrity, stewardship and community-mindedness have been the driving forces behind this paper’s tireless efforts to cover this election in digital and print formats.
We have done stories, video interviews, letters to the editor, guest opinion and on Wednesday, an hour-long forum with the candidates that was streamed live on our Facebook page.
The fact that Waverly has its own paper has a lot to do with the civic-mindedness of its citizens and their willingness to serve the public in local government.
Here are the races for the record:
Incumbent Mayor Dean Soash will face off challenger Adam Hoffman; At-Large Councilwoman Edith Waldstein takes on Matthew Schneider; Ward 4 Councilman Mike Sherer and Heather Beaufore will compete for the southwest Waverly seat; and newcomers Kris Glaser and Mike Hangartner will vie for the Ward 2 seat being vacated by Dan McKenzie.
As of the early afternoon hours on Wednesday, 280 people had voted absentee in Waverly’s elections, and 368 in the county.
You can see for yourself what the candidates said at the forum and how the live audience responded to their comments on the newspaper’s Facebook Page.
The election is next week. The paper has done its job.
Now it is the voters’ turn to speak their minds.